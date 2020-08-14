There seems to be a tendency in some religious circles to think that humor should have no place in the world of faith. It is an unfortunate attitude that dates back at least to St. Augustine who warned that “human beings laugh and weep, and it is a matter for weeping that they laugh.” For centuries, this warning has caused Christians to carry a vague but persistent uneasiness about expressing humor.
Indeed, until recent times, the official church “party line” was to shun frivolity at all costs. As Quaker writer Tom Mullen humorously expressed it, “Merriment is more at home in the pool hall than the church. Christians are wary of too much laughter, limiting themselves most of the time to two jokes, one spouse, and no drinks. Humor is–how shall we put it–less responsible than seriousness.” So, the very idea of even thinking that there is any element of humor in the religious has seemed like a sacrilege to many believers.
There are, of course, those who may want to point to scripture as the basis for shunning the humorous. And you can certainly find scriptural verses that arguably warn against frivolity. But then for the purposefully naïve, you can find biblical authority for virtually any position you want. The reality, though, is that the Bible as a whole does not condemn humor. Indeed, there are a number of places throughout scripture in which a perspective of humor has to be used to fully understand the text.
Then there are others who will point to all of the hunger, disease, and violence in the world as a reason for avoiding humor. Presumably, the point here is that to laugh is to cast a blind eye to the bad things that are constantly being experienced somewhere around the globe. Perhaps the best response to this objection was articulated by George Bernard Shaw: “Life does not cease to be funny when people die, any more than it ceases to be serious when people laugh.” And the book of Ecclesiastes reminds us that there is a season for everything, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance. This is what makes up life.
But there is a theological dimension here as well. If we take seriously the biblical teaching that we are made in God’s image, then as one scholar has noted, a human smile suggests a divine smile. The great reformer Martin Luther was blunter when he said that we laugh because God laughs.
In a Non Sequitur comic strip, the caption is “God does the talk show circuit.” The Almighty is shown sitting next to Jay Leno’s desk saying, “I think my best creation is the sense of humor. The irony, of course, is that those who claim to believe in me the most are the ones least likely to have one.” The power of religious humor is that it can challenge us to view our faith in new and exciting ways that enable us to grow as believers.