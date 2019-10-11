Recently, I realized that the contents of my desk offer a nice reflection on the concept of time. On one corner is a family pocket watch which I keep in a stand. Beside the watch is an appointment calendar. Surrounding the calendar are some photographs of my family: a black and white one of my wife that was used to announce our engagement along with several photos of my daughter when she was young. Finally, there is a small replica of a Celtic cross, much like you might see in an Irish cemetery. A watch, a calendar, photographs, and a cross: different ways of thinking about time.
In ancient Greek, there were two words for the concept of time: chronos and kairos. From chronos comes the word “chronograph,” the older word for watch. Chronos, then, refers to a linear concept of time. Like the ticking of a clock, time viewed this way cannot be relived. You might say that it lies along a horizontal line. Chronos is measured in minutes, hours, days, weeks, and years.
Kairos, on the other hand, points not to the quantity of time but to its quality. It does not refer to something connected with the measure of clock time but rather with when we experience the transcendent. So if chronos is horizontal, kairos is vertical. Yet while kairos may point to those moments of spiritual insight or renewal, it can also include memorable occasions that are simply special: an afternoon spent with family, an hour before a loved one departs on a journey, or a few minutes holding a baby. If chronos is a measurement of how much time we spend at something, kairos is more about how much we enjoy that time.
My pocket watch on the desk reminds me of where I am in the workday, whether it’s midmorning, lunch, or time to go home. The desk calendar provides a way for me to plan for days or weeks in advance. Like the watch, it is based on the chronos concept of time. The photographs, on the other hand, could be said to represent kairos in my life. They are snapshots of especially meaningful times for me, such as when my wife and I announced our upcoming wedding or when my daughter and I were painting each other’s faces and she let me take a photograph of her.
The cross then is the intersection of kairos and chronos: vertical and horizontal time coming together. Two thousand years ago, it happened when God’s love bisected the chronology of human history, reminding us that God continues to be at work among us, calling us to be part of that work, to share God’s love in our world. It is a call to look for the kairos in the midst of our chronos, for love in the midst of apathy, for blessings in the midst of problems, for laughter in the midst of the mundane, and for the Divine in the midst of the ordinary.