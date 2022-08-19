BOONEVILLE • The Baptist Student Union (BSU) at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville is slowly returning to life as the fall semester gets underway. Between classes, new students wander in, looking a bit sheepish.
Longtime BSU director Wayne Vandiver is there to welcome newcomers and help them feel more at home. Now in his 27th year at Northeast, Vandiver is nearing the 40-year mark as a campus pastor.
“I’ll be 65 in September,” Vandiver said. “I was at Itawamba for 11 years before I came here. I want to finish out next year so I can go out on 40 years, if the Lord will let me.”
With a thick head of hair and an unlined face, it looks as if the years have been kind to Vandiver. He said people frequently tell him he looks far younger than his age.
“Maybe it’s from hanging around with college students all these years,” he said with a chuckle.
Hanging out is an important skill for a campus pastor, Vandiver said. Although there’s paperwork that goes along with the job, Vandiver said he tries to remain as visible as possible.
It’s an important part of his job, making students feel comfortable being around their campus pastor.
“I try not to be hidden away in my office,” Vandiver said. “I like to be out front, playing ping-pong or just hanging out.”
With hungry students always around, being a cook comes in handy as well. Every Wednesday and Thursday, he’ll host a luncheon for students.
For these weekly meals, he’ll recruit a bit of help.
“I’ll cook something, and women from the Baptist churches in a five-county area will bring homemade desserts,” he said. “We also do a breakfast devotional on Tuesdays.”
But the proper work of campus ministry isn’t feeding the stomach, but the soul.
“We have a Bible study on Tuesday nights,” he said. “And we have a lot of student-led groups that meet in the dorms. I also do a lot of one-on-one time just talking with students about what the Lord is doing in their lives and whatever is going on with them.”
In his nearly 40 years of experience, Vandiver said he sees a troubling change in students these days. Their social skills aren’t what they should be.
“They’ll come in and just sit there staring at their phones,” Vandiver said. “If a new person is across the room, they won’t go over and introduce themselves unless I make them.”
As someone who sees his role as helping young people develop both emotionally and spiritually, that’s concerning to Vandiver.
While he loves to see students trickling back into the BSU as the semester begins, Vandiver said he likes to make connections with students on campus as well.
“I’m on campus a lot,” he said. “I walk around and hand out stuff about the BSU. When it comes to conversations about the Lord and how to get saved, they’re not gonna come to you; you have to go out and strike up those conversations on campus.”
Even though he looks much younger than his nearly 65 years, kids at the BSU still see Vandiver as a father-like, or even grandfather-like, figure.
That’s just fine by Vandiver.
I used to be ‘Brother Wayne,’ but to this generation I’m ‘Mister Wayne,’” he said. “They started saying ‘Yes, sir,’ to me when I was about 30. Now they see me as a kind of grandfather figure.”
The way Vandiver sees it, age doesn’t make much difference as long as you really care.
“Most students value anyone who really cares about them and wants to make a difference in their life, regardless of age,” he said. “The older you are, the more experience you have at this thing called life. If you’ll pay attention, you can learn from their mistakes instead of making them yourself.”
