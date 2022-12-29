Accessibility Houses of Worship

Jerry Lamb, who has a spine condition, sits in the sanctuary at Camden First United Methodist Church Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Camden, Tenn. The church recently had a couple pews cut in half so Jerry, and anyone else who uses a wheelchair, walker or other aid, can still sit with the rest of the congregation.

 John Amis I AP

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Jerry Lamb could not maneuver his wheelchair into the rows of pews at his church. It wouldn't fit. Nor could he sit in the aisles without awkwardly blocking the way.

