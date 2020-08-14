Tupelo • Andrew Hayes of Tupelo is just 21 years old, but he has the poise and gravitas of a much older man. Maybe it’s because he got an early start. Or maybe having an IQ of 159 has something to do with it.
When Hayes was 15, he entered the Honors College at the University of Mississippi. At 19, he graduated with a degree in economics and international relations. He then earned a master’s degree in political economy from the prestigious London School of Economics.
Hayes said his experiences in London, both in and out of the classroom, were life-changing.
“It was the best year of my life,” he said. “I loved what I was studying, and I made more friends faster than I ever have in my life.”
After graduate school, Hayes worked for a year in Washington, D.C., as a researcher in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Now in Tupelo after the coronavirus cut short his stay in D.C., Hayes said he is back on the job market.
“I’m under-qualified for some jobs and over-qualified for others,” he said with a grin. “Because of what I’m interested in and my education, the natural place for me would be back in D.C., but I’m open for anything.”
Hayes’ sense of being “open for anything” has impacted not only his professional life, but his spiritual life as well. Raised Southern Baptist, Hayes is now a devout Catholic who even entertained the thought of a priestly vocation.
“I went through a pretty serious period of discernment in my junior year,” he said. “My priest in Oxford, Father Joe Tonos, said, ‘Andrew asks so many questions; he’s not gonna be satisfied until he becomes a priest.’”
Content for now to be a serious lay Catholic, Hayes said his conservative evangelical background makes him something of a novelty among his peers.
“I’m probably the only Roman Catholic who can claim to be a former Mississippi Bible Drill champion,” he said. “I’ve still got my ‘sword’ upstairs.”
Hayes said his journey to Catholicism began in adolescence, during a time of personal loss.
“I lost a great uncle when I was around 13 or 14,” he said. “He was like my grandfather. I started asking these big questions: How can we trust what we know about God? What’s the purpose of life?”
Hayes said the most satisfying answers to his questions came from a series of influential Catholic writers.
“I had this great cloud of Catholic writers as my guides during this process,” he said. “Dorothy Day, G.K. Chesterton, Pope John Paul II, Thomas Merton, C.S. Lewis. I thought, ‘Maybe God is trying to tell me something.’”
Hayes said a trip abroad during his undergraduate years solidified his decision to convert.
“I went to Spain during my junior year and lived with a Catholic family,” he said. “Seeing them live their faith in daily life was very impactful. I was already feeling a pull toward the Catholic Church by this time, and when I came back I was resolved to convert.”
For Hayes, part of the allure of Catholicism was the sense of connection to its ancient roots.
“There’s such a deep history of witnesses, including a lot of martyrs,” he said. “I think the Catholic Church, along with the Eastern Orthodox Church, has a better claim to be the original church that Jesus founded, with the original bishops all the way back to Peter.”
While Hayes felt drawn to Catholicism’s storied past, he said the church’s theology and practices, especially around communion, were equally winsome.
“I became pretty convinced of Christ’s real presence in the Eucharist,” he said. “When you receive the Eucharist you’re in a line of people; it’s typically very diverse. You might not run into each other in daily life, but there we all are, waiting to receive the Body of Christ. That’s a beautiful metaphor for the church itself.”
Hayes said many members of his generation are repelled by the very things that attracted him to Catholicism: orthodoxy, tradition, and continuity.
“I think the broader trend is for younger people to self-identify as ‘spiritual but not religious,’” he said. “I hate that phrase more than any other in the English language. It’s just code for ‘I’m very interesting, but God is not.’”
Hayes said he was also drawn to Catholicism by its tradition of intense spiritual discipline.
“I was attracted to the element of sacrifice, of ‘nothing but God is necessary,’” he said. “Almost an asceticism, like Merton and the Desert Fathers. And to a degree, every priest is a walking example of that sacrifice.”
Hayes said the stability of the Catholic Church is a welcome reprieve from a culture constantly in flux.
“Even with all its problems, the Catholic Church says ‘No matter what happens in the culture, we’re going to be doing this,” he said. “I think that is attractive to young people who need and are looking for a church that knows what it’s about.”