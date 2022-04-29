TUPELO • Most churches don’t encourage their members to miss church; this weekend, the Orchard in Tupelo is doing just that.
“SRV WKND,” as the event’s minimal logo suggests, encourages Orchard attendees to skip out on “normal” worship and find ways to serve their community instead.
Orchard senior pastor Will Rambo said the event is meant to help reinforce one of the church’s foundational values.
“To be a follower of Jesus is not just to gather in a room, but to work for the good of the city we’re part of,” he said. “For us, it’s about working for the good and the redemption of the place we call home. That's a driving passion for our people.”
As Rambo sees it, members won’t actually be missing worship; they’ll just be expressing it in a different way.
“We actually wouldn’t say that we’re ‘skipping church,’” he said. We’re still doing church, but instead of corporate worship, we decided to give people time and space to serve in our city.”
Both, he said, represent acts of worship. They’re just different ways to go about it.
Rambo said the Orchard takes its cues for community involvement from the words of an Old Testament prophet.
“Jeremiah 29 says, ‘Seek the peace of the city,’” he said. “The word ‘peace’ is from the Hebrew word ‘shalom,’ which means wholeness. “We recognize that to be part of this city is to take responsibility for its good.”
Rambo said the church calls on its Wesleyan roots to encourage its members to be engaged in acts of “shalom” as an expression of personal devotion.
“For us, there can be no personal holiness without social holiness,” he said. “That’s part of our Wesleyan heritage. We believe the kingdom of heaven comes near by our participation in what Jesus is doing in the world.”
Rambo said the Old Testament covenant, first made with the Hebrew patriarch Abraham, provides a template for the practice of shalom.
“From the call of Abraham on, God’s intent is clear,” he said. “It’s that those who know him would see that relationship as a blessing, so they could bless others. They were to work for the good so others would be blessed through them.”
Taking the long view, Rambo said events like SRV WKND help build what he hopes will be the Orchard’s lasting legacy.
“We’re trying to figure out how we can participate in what Jesus is up to in our city,” he said. “We don't want to look back years from now, after being part of the city for a long time, and not see it becoming more whole and healthy.”
Tarver Reeder, the Orchard’s creative director, said participants in the event can choose to serve in a variety of ways.
“They can choose from a list of our mission partners and sign up for anything — from cooking casseroles to painting to serving food and assisting in worship at the Salvation Army — or they can create their own service project,” he said.
The event, which culminates with a Sunday night gathering in Fairpark, is meant to reinforce community involvement as an essential element of faith formation.
“We think we have an opportunity to do this weekend what we hope we’re part of doing every week,” Rambo said. “We want to remind Tupelo and the greater area that we love being part of this community, and serving with no strings attached is a way to show affection for the place we call home.”