TUPELO • From the parking lot, it looks pretty quiet on this bright June morning at the Orchard on Coley Road in Tupelo. But up on the second floor, things are buzzing.
SummerSALT — the Orchard’s month-long free reading program for struggling early-elementary-age readers — is in full swing, and the 100-or-so Tupelo-area children enrolled in the program are having so much fun, they don’t even know they’re learning.
“They don’t even know this is school,” said Merissa Rambo, who is in her 10th year as the program’s director. She said the catchy name came from one of the Orchard’s pastors.
“Jay Stanley, who is retired from the Orchard Northside, came up with it,” she said. “He loves a good acronym. It stands for “studying and learning together.”
Each year, the Orchard hires 10 certified teachers and an equal number of teachers’ assistants to lead the SummerSALT program. Along with a crew of volunteers, they spend every Monday through Thursday morning in June helping struggling readers hone their skills.
The teachers, who tend to return year after year, seem to have as much fun as the students, Rambo said.
“We don’t pay as well as public school, but we take good care of our teachers,” she said. “We give them what they need, and they feel well-loved. Most of them say it’s their favorite time of year.”
Rambo said SummerSALT grew out of a desire to do “mission work” in the Orchard’s local context.
“We don’t always need to go somewhere else to make a difference,” she said. “We said, ‘Let’s do something where we live, for students in our own community.’”
Rambo said low childhood literacy rates in Mississippi were a problem she and others felt led to address.
“Usually, if there’s a bad list, we’re at the top, and if there’s a good list, we’re at the bottom,” she said. “In Mississippi, we tend to be near the bottom of the literacy rates. We felt like God was calling us to do something to help.”
Problems associated with poor reading skills begin early, but they have a long shelf life, Rambo said.
“Kids would rather be seen as ‘bad’ than ‘dumb,’” she said. “They act out to keep you from knowing they aren’t ‘getting it.’ That pattern doesn’t change that much in adults. If you go to any prison or jail, there’s always a high level of illiteracy in that population.”
SummerSALT’s focus on the youngest readers is intentional, Rambo said.
“Our primary focus is struggling readers in kindergarten through third grade,” she said. “Once they’re in upper elementary, they aren’t learning to read; they’re reading to learn. And if they can’t read well, they can’t learn. We want to catch them as early as we can.”
Prison population and future workforce concerns aside, Rambo said increased literacy rates have spiritual consequences as well.
“God is a God of story,” she said. “We want these kids to have access to that story and to be able to read it for themselves. We give each kid a story Bible when they leave because we want them to know the story of Jesus.”
Jennifer LeSure is a kindergarten teacher at Carver Elementary in Tupelo. This summer marks her third year as a teacher at SummerSALT. She said the program is the highlight of her teaching year.
“It’s my favorite time of year,” she said. “I love it because we’re allowed to just teach the kids and help them where they’re struggling.”
LaSure said the program’s focus and pace make the learning environment a pleasant one for teachers and students alike.
“It’s fun,” she said. “They know even if they get it wrong, we’re gonna make it right. We don’t have to hurry. We take it slow and take as long as we need to make sure it’s solidified.”
LaSure said even though the program only lasts a month, she and her students develop a bond.
“At the end of the program, they’re our new little best friends,” she said. “I get to see them grow over those four weeks. They’re so confident after the program; it’s like a new child.”
LaSure said the daily Bible story time is her favorite part of the program.
“I love the Bible stories,” she said. “Being able to teach and bring God into it is so special. You have to have both, in my opinion. I count it a joy to get to be a part of it.”