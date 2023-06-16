TUPELO — Jerry Jones is used to painting at his home studio in Tupelo, but earlier this month, he stood onstage at The Orchard composing one painting during each of the church's three Sunday morning worship services.
The 16-inch by 20-inch paintings are based on a photo taken by Dr. Sean Reynolds of Booneville on a trip to Israel several years ago and inspired by Psalm 19, the sermon text from June 4.
The first four verses of Psalm 19 read: "The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they reveal knowledge. They have no speech, they use no words; no sound is heard from them. Yet their voice goes out into all the earth, their words to the ends of the world."
Jones, 70, sometimes marvels at scenes in nature and says, "Good job, God." As an artist, he then wonders "How did you do that?" and tries his hand a capturing it on canvas.
"Nature itself speaks every language, and when the stars are out at night, every language understands, 'Yeah, somebody did this,'" Jones said.
"He's the creator; He created us in His image," he added. "So, it's easy for me to understand I was created to create."
Sunrise on the Sea of Galilee
Jones and Rena, his wife of 51 years, have been members of The Orchard for about seven years.
The idea for painting live originated during a trip they took to Israel in March with a group of around 40 other Christians. He took a journal and made quick sketches whenever they stopped at a new site.
The Orchard's senior pastor, Will Rambo, noted Jones's artistic ability. One morning during the trip, the two stood at the edge of the Sea of Galilee watching the sun rise over the hills of Jordan. That's the landscape Jones would later be asked to paint.
A couple months later, when The Orchard's creative director, Tarver Reeder, asked Jones if he'd be willing to give live painting a try, he felt sick to his stomach. He'd never attempted something like it before.
He accepted anyway, knowing it was the answer to a prayer.
After high school, Jones joined the Navy, and when he got out in February 1973, he knew he was going to college. He enrolled at the University of Southern Mississippi to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
He'd originally planned to go on and earn a graduate degree to become a college professor but found himself in a communications career in which he worked his way up to managing radio and television stations for years in Mississippi and later across the country before coming back to his home state.
He always considered himself to be a "missionary to the business world."
"I was able to have influence on people's lives that don't go to church, that wouldn't rub elbows with somebody like me had I been an art major," Jones said.
After retiring from a five-year stint as WTVA's vice president and general manager in 2020, Jones began to wonder where his journey would carry him next.
As he always does, Jones turned to prayer for guidance:
"God, what do I do with my life now?"
Painting in the spotlight
Jones hasn't done too many pieces that are overtly religious, but believes Jesus is never far away while painting, no matter the subject.
On the back of every painting, Jones writes "Matthew 6:33," which reads: "But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you."
Going into that Sunday morning, Jones knew he'd be nervous. Literally painting under a spotlight, his hand shook through the entirety of the first service.
He spent 50 minutes on each of the three paintings. As the service began, so did his brushstrokes.
"Normally, when I start painting or sculpting, I get lost in it," Jones said.
Not this time. He tried his best to keep his mind off of the hundreds of people watching him work.
During prayer, he painted. While Rambo preached, he painted. While the congregation sang worship songs, he painted.
And at the end of the service, the pastor explained where the idea had come from and had Jones turn the painting to face the crowd.
Back in his studio days later, Jones "tightened up" the paintings, touching up a few spots and adding the finishing touches.
Although each piece differs from the others in subtle ways, Jones said all three tell the same story:
"The heavens declare the glory of God," he said, even on a painter's canvas.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.