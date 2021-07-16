Red Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Veterans Boulevard in Tupelo is a hive of activity this week. Around 40 neighborhood kids from kindergarten through 12th grade are gathered for the church’s ninth annual week-long summer reading program.
In classrooms throughout the building, the 14 volunteer teachers huddle up their students for morning drills in reading, math and science. Church volunteers prepare snacks and lunch, and in the parking lot, the church van is gassed up and waiting for the group’s daily after-lunch field trips.
The Rev. Dr. Jeffery Gladney and his wife, Valeria, began the program when they moved to Tupelo nine years ago, after a 16-year-long ministry in Georgia. Valeria said her husband “surprised” her with the idea before their boxes were even unpacked.
“This is his brainchild,” she said with a grin. “Jeffery got here in March, and our son and I stayed in Georgia to finish out the year. I got here on June 4, and this man said he wanted a reading program in July.”
Both Gladneys have a passion for education. Jeffery is a former elementary school teacher, and Valeria teaches biology and anatomy at Nettleton High School, where she is a former teacher of the year for that school and the current teacher of the year for her entire district.
Jeffery said his wife, who has been the program’s director since its inception, have had many success stories over the years.
“She’s good at what she does,” he said. “She has motivated plenty of kids who’ve gone on to college. That’s our whole aim: to get kids ready for college and motivate everyone to read, stay sharp, and be their best self.”
Valeria said the ongoing feedback from former students keeps her motivated.
“I had a student who’s a pharmacist now,” she said. “That just makes my day.”
Both Gladneys agree that the summer reading program isn’t just for college-bound students.
“My thing is, we want everybody to be better,” Valeria said. “College-bound or not, we want them all to come and be exposed and learn something. We want them all to go back to school in the fall with a head start.”
Valeria said the field trips for older students help expose them to a wide variety of educational options.
“There’s nothing wrong with ICC,” she said. “We just want our kids to understand that after that, there are other places you can go. Starting when our kids are in the eighth grade, we take them to see at least five college campuses by the time they graduate.”
The Gladneys said the program helps raise awareness of the value of reading for the whole church.
“From five to ninety-five, we want to see them all reading,” Valeria said. “We have a church-wide competition, and at the end of the summer we have a big ceremony. We give out monetary prizes for the ones who read the most.”
Jeffery said the program not only builds kids’ academic skill and confidence, but also builds a bridge to the community.
“It’s a total church and community effort,” he said. “Our mission is to partner with the community rather than work in isolation. We want to not only reach inward, but to reach outward as well. We have so many community partners who donate funds and supplies. It took a while, but it’s really catching on.”
Positive results from the program aren’t limited to academics, Jeffery said.
“It’s not just about how it affects our children,” he said. “It helps families and the community. It cuts down on crime and makes them better citizens and better Christians. It helps them stay ahead of the curve and put their best foot forward.”