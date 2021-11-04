RIPLEY • Pine Hill Primitive Baptist Church, established at least 179 years ago, is thought to be the oldest active church in Tippah County.
Although the earliest church records were lost in a fire, the land the church building sits on was deeded to Pine Hill in 1842. Two original Pine Hill members, William Norton and Edward Norton, moved to the area in 1835, meaning the church could date back 186 years.
The modest brick building stands in the same place it always has: County Road 502 in rural Tippah County. It faces a cemetery across the street, where more than 200 former church members lay buried.
When members step through the double glass doors adorned with white crosses, they pass through a foyer with wooden floors and walls into the sanctuary — a room where rows of wooden pews face a lectern and lines of chandeliers hang from the ceiling.
To the left of the door is a bulletin board with an “Abstract of Principles” posted. Elder Darren Owens, Pine Hill’s pastor of 19 years, explained that most Primitive Baptist churches have a list of guiding principles adopted by each church. At Pine Hill, there are 17 principles declaring a belief in “one true and living God: the Father, Son and Holy Ghost” and attesting to belief in doctrines, including those of predestination, unconditional election and original sin.
Pine Hill believes in the ordinances of baptism, communion and foot washing.
“Most Primitive Baptists do it, but not all,” Owens said of foot washing. “The Bible says the Lord said, ‘If I’ve washed your feet, you aught also to wash one another’s.’”
Twice per year, members of Pine Hill Primitive Baptist Church have communion with unleavened bread and wine, followed by the washing of feet.
“The sisters gather on one side of the church, and brothers gather on the other to maintain privacy and decorum,” Owens said. “We remove our socks and shoes and we gird ourselves. The Bible says ‘Jesus girded himself with a towel and began to wash their feet.’”
Following biblical example
Owens said everything the church does follows a biblical example.
“One of the main beliefs of the Primitive Baptists is not to add to the church anything the Lord didn’t give,” Owens said.
No pianos or other musical instruments are used in worship services, the church doesn’t have a gym, there are no Sunday school classes and men and women don’t meet in separate groups. The church’s services comprise preaching, praying and a cappella singing.
“We try to maintain a humble environment, because the church is not the building,” Owens said. “The church is the congregation, and everything that we do should be to the glory of God, not to ourselves.”
Everything the church does, it does together. And the worship service in 2021 is “no different than how the church worshiped 180 years ago,” Owens said.
Pine Hill currently has around 20 members, down from 80 to 100 members several decades ago.
“I think a lot of small country churches have declined for one reason or another,” Owens said. “We’ve had a lot of deaths since I’ve been here.”
The church was originally called Pleasant Hill, but people came to refer to it as “the church on Pine Hill” and the name was eventually changed to reflect that.
“The Bible says God seeketh such to worship him in spirit and in truth,” Owens said. “So those are the two things that we always strive for. We want the truth and we want the spirit, because if you leave one of them out, you’re not really worshiping God.”
It’s a simple service, Owens said, with a church that has always been a family. Many over the years have literally been family members, with descendants of original members in 1842 remaining at Pine Hill today.
Weathering the pandemic
The church weathered the first year-and-a-half of the COVID-19 pandemic well, Owens said. But the virus did bring about change.
For the time being, church members no longer share a meal after each Sunday morning service, and the 1 p.m. service that normally followed is canceled.
Luckily, the church had started livestreaming its services about four months before the pandemic using a tripod and Owens’ phone to stream on Facebook.
“We did stop meeting as a group for a number of months, but we never stopped having service,” Owens said. “They were all livestreamed. When we came back into the building, we continued the livestream for those who were sick. And some of the older members have stayed away longer than some of the younger members.”
It wasn’t the first time Pine Hill’s services had been interrupted by circumstances beyond the church’s control.
“There’s not a whole lot about the Civil War in our church records,” Owens said. “They just chose not to go into great detail.”
Church was canceled, however, when Union soldiers drew near. There was also an entry made when the war ended and soldiers returned home.
Owens said he wanted to ensure the current moment in history is marked in the pages of Pine Hill’s long history as well.
“When the pandemic hit, I wanted something put in the records as to why we’re doing things differently, how it affected the church,” Owens said.
Editor’s Note: Churches with History is an ongoing series about some of Northeast Mississippi’s most storied houses of worship. To suggest a church, contact news editor Adam Armour at adam.armour@journalinc.com.