Religion Gospel Pioneer

Christopher Lynch, music historian with the Center for American Music at the University of Pittsburgh, holds a piece of sheet music written by Charles Henry Pace, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the University of Pittsburgh, in Pittsburgh. Lynch and the university are coordinating a project to recognize the pivotal role Pace played in gospel music as an early pioneer of the genre.

 Jessie Wardarski I AP

PITTSBURGH — Scattered in crates, dirty and difficult to read, the gospel music of composer Charles Henry Pace sat packed away, unorganized — and unrealized — for more than 20 years.

