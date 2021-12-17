TUPELO • Back in August, when the days were long and the sun was hot, the folks at Cross Pointe Ministries on Eason Boulevard in Tupelo began writing a script. They cast actors and dancers, started learning music and building sets, all in preparation for their annual Christmas production.
And now, some four months later, it’s nearly here. They’re ready.
The curtain on this year’s production, “Behold He Comes,” goes up this Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 11 a.m.
Abby Barber, who is the program’s producer, said she wears a lot of hats at Cross Pointe.
“I’m the ministry coordinator,” 27-year-old Barber said. “That’s just a fancy way of saying I get everybody on the same page.”
The “page” for this year’s production is the second coming of Christ, Barber said.
“The idea is that Jesus was here in the flesh,” she said. “But a lot of people missed him. Some of them said he was a ‘good dude,’ but he wasn’t the Messiah. There are still people today who don’t know who Jesus Christ is, and it’s our job to tell them, so they don’t miss him again.”
Barber said the 60-plus member cast and crew is using light and shadow to share Christ’s story in a unique way.
“We are telling that story through what we call ‘shadow drama,’” she said. “The setting is the nativity, and the actors are all behind a screen, so the whole thing is done in shadows. It’s really beautiful.”
While this year’s set is relatively simple, Barber said past productions have been more challenging.
“We’ve done this twice a year for the last four years — at Easter and Christmas,” she said. “The nativity is pretty straightforward, but in the past we’ve created elephants and snakes and trees and all kinds of stuff. It’s fun. We love it.”
Barber said the production’s setting is intended to lift the spirit in a time when many people struggle to stay buoyant.
“The nativity is there to point them to hope,” she said. “This is the time of year when people struggle the most to maintain hope.”
Like most churches this Christmas, Cross Pointe has had to think about how their production will look and sound, not only live but also when viewed on a screen.
“We’ve had to pivot a bit,” Barber said. “We have practiced to the hilt, and we’ve tried to think of how to capture as much as we can of the live experience. It won’t be the same for the people who just can’t be here, but we’re going to do the best we can.”
Whether live or online, Barber said she hopes the message comes through.
“If they give us five minutes, the Lord can use that to change them,” she said. “Even if they’re just watching on a screen. Their lives can change and God can use them in the body of Christ.”
Barber said the racially diverse cast and crew of the production reflects Cross Pointe’s congregation.
“We are a racially mixed congregation, but that was never our ‘calling card,’” she said. “We just want to be a place where people who haven’t felt welcome before feel welcome when they come here.”
Barber said to make everyone feel welcome requires more than just hospitality.
“We do it by putting people who look like them on stage and at the door as greeters,” she said. “We want people to connect with people who remind them of themselves. And it works; the love you feel when you come here is incredible. People literally run up to meet you.”
Barber said she senses an uptick in energy at Cross Pointe in the wake of COVID-19.
“I think the ‘temperature’ has gone up,” she said. “People are excited to be back in worship; you can feel it. It’s a celebration for sure.”