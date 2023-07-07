CLINTON - A Pontotoc native will be among a handful of Mississippi College students traveling both nationally and abroad for missionary work this summer.
Alaina Weeks, a senior elementary education major at the Clinton-based Christian university, is one of 13 MC BSU missionaries serving five-to-nine-week terms this summer, sharing the Gospel in various locations, both international and domestic.
Weeks is a veteran of short-term missionary assignments, having served in Mississippi, Tennessee, Boston, Massachusetts, Oaxaca, Mexico, and Eastern Europe. She said that the Lord has shown her that, while the goal of serving is to help others establish a relationship with Jesus, the intentionality of the missions is how she is to live her life every day. She will be serving in Seville, Spain.
“It’s important for college students to be involved in missions because, as believers, we are called to love God and love people,” Weeks said. “Matthew 22:37-38 says, ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ Love God and love people.”
For decades, the Baptist Student Union at Mississippi, in conjunction with statewide BSU and the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board, has developed and supported these important mission opportunities for students, which have had an incredible impact on the world — and the students themselves, according to Mandy Phillips.
“One of the strengths of the program is its consistency,” said Phillips, BSU director at MC. “We highlight a lot of the same positions each year, and as students come back to campus and share their stories, often their friends, classmates, and peers take on those same projects and build on that work over and over again.”
She said participating students have unique maturity about them, spurred by the strength of their faith.
“They realize these things are eternal,” Phillips said. “They could spend their summer chasing money or doing things they won’t remember in five years and won’t remember in eternity. Instead, they have chosen to spend their time doing something that will change eternity for other people.”
The statewide BSU, the International Mission Board, and the North American Mission Board highlight a number of mission opportunities for college students each year.
Jennie Taylor, associate director of collegiate ministry for the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board and an MC alum, customizes the list of trips to ensure maximum effectiveness for the students. Phillips and her team inform the students about mission opportunities, interview applicants, help prepare them for the mission field, and pray with them throughout the process.
“We try to help students not to be overwhelmed by the opportunities,” she said. “Sometimes it can be a little much to think, ‘I can literally go anywhere in the world.’”
When mission descriptions are finalized, Phillips said most students look at the type or work they’ll be doing rather than where they’ll be doing it.
“We encourage that, because they need to find something that’s going to fit their gifts and abilities,” she said.
Once approved by the statewide BSU and cleared by the International Mission Board or their local supervisors, the students are assigned to one of three locations they had pre-selected or offered another fitting position based on input from their campus leaders and the state BSU Missions Team. Whenever possible, the MC representatives are paired on their assignments with other students from BSUs in Mississippi.
Almost all the field costs for stateside assignments are covered by the BSUs, who raise funds throughout the year for summer missions. Students selected for international assignments receive a $100 stipend for each week they will serve but must come up with the remaining funds on their own.
“That’s a pretty big sacrifice for the students,” Phillips said. “Not only do some of them have to raise a good bit, but they’re also not earning money during the summer. But I have been in collegiate ministry for 23 years, and I’ve never seen a student who attempted to raise funds for summer missions be unsuccessful and not be able to get to the mission field.”
That, she said, has bolstered her faith in both God and the work she’s doing.
“God always comes through, time and time again, to provide the funds for these students to go,” she said. “I’ve heard all kinds of stories of how God has used different people to provide for this. He uses churches, He uses individuals, and often, He uses other students. Sometimes, they’ll work for a semester and give their money to a fellow student to see their classmate go on one of these projects.
“God has not let us down yet,” she added. “He has provided every time we have asked Him. We just do our part, and He provides.”
While each mission opportunity has a similar goal, Phillips said that every assignment is different.
“The commonalities between all the positions are that the students will be working with Christian partners, they’re going to be connected to a local church in the field, and they are going to have supervisors to assist them in furthering their work,” she said. “In some cases, they may be a year or two out from actually starting a church, but our students are doing the demographics and research to help church planters figure out the best way to reach the community.”
This isn’t standard, she added; students may host sports clubs or provide other forms of outreach.
“The main connection is helping missionaries in the field further their work, often through church planting and helping with existing community ministries,” she said.
Weeks said she greatly admires how BSU mobilizes students to use their summers for the glory of the Lord.
“College students are in a unique stage of their lives, with greater flexibility in their schedules during the summertime,” said Weeks, who will be serving in Seville, Spain. “BSU equips students to meet lost individuals exactly where they are. College students have a passion and enthusiasm for ministry that can eternally impact innumerable lives."
“This program is something I have prayed about, and I applied this summer so that the nations might know and love the God that I know and love,” she said. “I have not been to Spain, and I believe it will grow me in ways that I can’t anticipate.”
Weeks’ Mississippi BSU partner, Emily Boyd from East Central Community College, and two students from Alabama will join her on her journey. They will live on a university campus and serve in various ministries within the locally established church. They will also organize student events like English chats and game nights.
Weeks is no stranger to international mission assignments, and has been forever changed by the conversations and experiences they have provided.
“Each one has shown me the depth of lostness in people outside of my typical avenues,” she said. “Our goal is to speak the Gospel so that others might have a relationship with Jesus. The Lord is pursuing the hearts of the people in Spain, and I am humbled that I can be a part of the work for the summer.”
She admits there are some intimidating aspects to her journey.
“There is a language barrier that we will learn to navigate,” she said. “The culture is very different. I haven’t met the individuals on the team prior to serving with them. And there are portions of the ministry description that are outside of my skill set.”
Still, Weeks said she trusts the Lord completely to guide her on her journey.
“I know that each of the hard things will make me depend on Jesus alone,” she said. “All the many emotions that come with leaving home for the summer — the anxiety, intimidation, nerves, excitement, anticipation, expectancy, joy — are worth experiencing if it means that the name of the Lord is glorified.”
Weeks said that her understanding and passion for the Gospel has grown as she has seen the need for “laborers in the harvest.”
“God is moving in ways we do not see,” she said. “He does not need us to go, but He chooses to use us for His glory and for our good. College students have a unique opportunity to make an eternal impact on the lives of people.
“These experiences will shape your outlook on life and ministry in a very humbling way, and will leave lasting implications in your life and those around you,” she said.
