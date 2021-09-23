OXFORD • Pinelake Church in Oxford just broke ground on a 59,000-square-foot, $22 million building project. The complex, built around a 900-seat auditorium, is scheduled to open in November 2022.
Strange thing is, the church doesn’t even have a preacher. More precisely, the church shares a preacher with four other sites, via technology, from its main campus in Brandon.
Pinelake is part of the innovative multi-site church model popularized by churches like North Point Community Church in Atlanta, where pastor Andy Stanley preaches to roughly 40,000 people scattered across eight metro-Atlanta sites.
Multi-site churches have their own worship bands, children's ministries, and local facilitators, but when it’s time for the minister to “go live,” all eyes are on the screen.
“It looks so real you don’t even think about it,” Pinelake Oxford’s campus pastor Jody Schmelzer said.
He doesn’t preach regularly, but the 43-year-old father of four has plenty to keep him busy.
“It’s unique,” he said. “I’m the campus pastor. My role is shepherding, facilitating, and casting vision for the congregation. People ask, ‘who does the marrying and the burying?’ Well, that’s me.”
Multi-site churches like Pinelake make continuity across campuses a high priority, Schmelzer said.
“In a lot of ways a multi-site church is like a franchise,” he said. “It’s one church with multiple locations. Any campus you walk into is supposed to look and feel like every other location.”
Like its sister congregations, Pinelake Oxford is a Southern Baptist church. But Schmelzer said it might take a visitor a while to figure that out.
“You wouldn’t know this is a Baptist church,” he said. “It’s not even in our name. That’s because we want to be a place where doors are open to everyone, and there can be reasons why a person would never walk into a Baptist church.”
Launched in 2015, the 1,000-plus member Oxford site is quickly outgrowing its current location in the Oxford Conference Center. Schmelzer said volunteers currently come in every week to set up and tear down all the trappings for Pinelake’s two Sunday services.
“They call it ‘portable church,’” Schmelzer said with a smile. “For six years, our volunteers have been coming in every Saturday for a few hours to set up lights, sound, stage, screens, and multiple children’s ministry areas, and then again on Sundays to break it all down. That’s a big ‘ask.’”
Schmelzer said while the price tag for the new facility is daunting, the move to permanent digs is a natural next step.
“It’s been great, but we realize we need our own space,” he said.
Pinelake’s Oxford campus is the newest of five locations in the Pinelake portfolio, which includes sites in Madison, Starkville, Flowood, and Clinton. Schmelzer said he came on board with Pinelake in 2005, while he was still in seminary.
“I worked at our Reservoir campus for a while,” he said. “Then I was part of the Madison team for about nine years. When the opportunity to move to Oxford came up, we jumped at it.”
Originally from Jackson, Schmelzer said he and his wife both have strong ties to North Mississippi.
“Oxford just holds such a place in our hearts,” he said. “We were college students together. We got engaged in the Grove, and we got married right out of college. For us, it’s a dream to come back to Oxford.”
Nearly half of Pinelake’s 1,000-plus members are college students. Schmelzer said he believes many of them come to church in search of meaning.
“They know they can come here and not be judged,” he said. “I think some college students are trying the next thing to make them feel good, whether that’s drugs or alcohol or whatever else is out there. But at the end they feel empty and unfulfilled. Even if they don’t know it, I think they’re searching for something to fill that emptiness in their hearts.”
Schmelzer said he and other Pinelake leaders are already considering opening yet another branch — this time in the Mississippi Delta.
“We are looking at Cleveland,” he said. “It’s a college town, but on a smaller scale. We’re praying hard about it and we think there’s a real need for a local church like Pinelake.”
Even while church attendance is falling nationally, Schmelzer said he thinks the need for church — whether multi-site or more traditional forms — isn’t going away anytime soon.
“I think the church is here to stay,” he said. “It’s going to be a collective mix of churches doing it in different ways, but I think there’s going to be a deep hunger for people to have their faith built for the long haul.”