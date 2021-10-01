TUPELO • Joy Lucius of Tupelo just finished writing her book, ”Rose and Odette —Unknown Children of the Holocaust.”
The young-adult fictional work is based on the true story of Rose and Odette Aboulafia, a pair of Parisian sisters who were taken by train from their home in the 11th arrondissement to Auschwitz, where they were summarily gassed, along with their mother. Rose was twelve; her sister was eight.
A staff writer for the American Family Association (AFA) Journal, Lucius said the book is a tribute to the 1.5 million children estimated to have been murdered during the Holocaust.
“It’s unreal what we lost,” she said. “What is the value of 1.5 million children? What is the value of one life? It’s priceless. That’s why we can never forget. It’s important to learn about those children so we never make the same mistakes.”
“Rose and Odette” is the first installment in a planned series entitled “Priceless Pennies.” Lucius said the series title came from a trip to the Unknown Child Foundation exhibit in Hernando two years ago.
“It’s very moving,” she said. “One of the exhibits is a collection of 1.5 million pennies —one to represent each of the unknown children of the Holocaust. It started with a school teacher in Horn Lake who wanted her students to understand the enormity of 1.5 million children lost.”
Lucius was so moved by the experience she decided someone should write a book. After a futile attempt to recruit a writer, something told her she should do it herself.
“I heard a still, quiet voice speaking to me,” she said. “It said, ‘Maybe you should write this story, Joy.’ It was really persistent, and I finally realized I was being offered an important task.”
Lucius rolled up her sleeves and went to work. A former public school teacher, she said the two-year-long research project opened her eyes to how much she didn’t know about one of history’s darkest chapters.
“It's unbelievable what I learned,” she said. “I taught school for 23 years, and I thought I knew a lot about it. It’s been humbling. We don’t know one iota of what happened. Think of what we lost — all those stories.”
In her research, Lucius ran across the photo of Rose and Odette that is now the cover of the book. She said something in that photo spoke to her.
“One of the first pictures I saw was of two black-eyed, black-haired girls from Paris,” she said. “It just reached out to me. I have a sister, and the picture reminded me of us. I just can’t imagine life without my sister.”
Digging into the story, Lucius learned details of the sisters’ short lives, and the lives of their family.
“They were immigrants from Turkey,” she said. “They lived in an immigrant neighborhood, and their father had been a tailor of some renown. He was picked up in the early days of the War and was never heard from again.”
When Jews were being rounded up by the Nazis in Paris, they were sent to a notorious ghetto to await transport to the concentration camps, Lucius learned.
“It was called Drancy,” she said. “It was horrible; a huge apartment complex where they were packed in, 30 or 40 to a room, with straw on the floor and vermin crawling everywhere. It was inhumane.”
Lucius also learned that Rose and Odette had two older brothers, David and Leon, who escaped from Paris around the time the sisters were moved to Drancy.
“They were snuck out of Paris in the bottom of a garbage truck,” she said. “They were 15 and 17 at the time. They both moved back to the area after the War. Leon had no children, but David had two children. There are now six known living survivors.”
With one book down, Lucius said the “Priceless Pennies” series has more stories to tell.
“We’re working on book two,” she said. “The next one is named for two little boys. Think of all the untold stories that are yet to be told!”