Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 NLT: “For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant and a time to harvest. A time to kill and a time to heal. A time to tear down and a time to build up. A time to cry and a time to laugh. A time to grieve and a time to dance. A time to scatter stones and a time to gather stones. A time to embrace and a time to turn away. A time to search and a time to quit searching. A time to keep and a time to throw away. A time to tear and a time to mend. A time to be quiet and a time to speak. A time to love and a time to hate. A time for war and a time for peace.”
All around us we see the signs of nature prompting the coming season. But why didn’t the seasonal change committee invite any of us to the meeting on how or why?
Could it be possible that in our human attempts to be as prepared and in control of everything around us, that we might completely alter the plans of the Almighty? Or on second thought, perhaps we would forget to enjoy the days and hours where we are fortunate to see the unfolding of unalterable plans come to fruition!
We are reminded throughout scripture that everything has a seasonal appointment and Divine time. With this in mind God urges are unreadiness. He challenges political and social norms with new innovations. He introduces us to new persons and places as if He wants us to notice a much bigger picture. He allows eternal rest through eternal rest and even conception and new life of crying babies.
Every intricate part of nature reflects the manifestation of intention God expects to see in His human creation, both politically and socially, just as the leaves fall slowly on the ground and the friction of the late summer humidity lingers with pure knowledge that it cannot stay, and the cold eases in.
I think that we should be open to experiencing the season remembering that the grand architect of the universe has something bigger in mind for us. And while we wait unknowingly, we have a certain way of knowing that our Heavenly Father completely delights in caring for us all. Wherever his will can be seen in our society, we should avail ourselves to be present in those moments.
I urge you to grab hold of the coming season. The smells, taste and the feeling of His presence is magnificently on display even in the most difficult of times.