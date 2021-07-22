TUPELO • Soma, a bilingual congregation that meets at Midtown Pointe in Tupelo, wants to make it easier for its members to build a sense of connection, both at church and in the community.
Since many of its members are Spanish-speaking, its English-as-a-second-language (ESL) class is a practical way to help strengthen that connection.
In June, the church wrapped up its most recent ESL class, with about 20 graduates. Soma pastor Daniel Mejia said the nine-week-long course, which meets twice weekly, is intentionally demanding.
“There are a lot of ESL classes,” he said. “But in a lot of them there are different people every week, and you wind up going over the same things again and again. We don’t charge for the class, but we ask everyone to sign up and commit to being there for every session. The results are incredible.”
Mejia said the focus of the course is practical rather than academic.
“We’re not going to spend a whole night just trying to repeat verbs,” he said. “It’s more like, when you go to the doctor, you need to be able to say ‘I’m sick.’ It’s things you can use in normal life.”
Mejia said participants in the course learn to become more independent and resourceful.
“You can see the change,” he said. “Before the class, a lot of people would rely on translators or only go to certain places. But after the class they feel so much more confident. They say, ‘I can do this myself.’ They can live like normal people and be part of the community.”
Originally from Quito, Ecuador, Mejia is highly educated and speaks excellent English. But he said his accent can sometimes create a barrier to deeper connection.
“People judge me because I have an accent,” he said. “But having an accent is not bad; it’s normal.”
It’s not just language and accents that create barriers, Mejia noted.
“Coming here from another place – not just another country – makes it really hard to find community,” he said. “Being an outsider, people are polite, but they don’t want to open up their lives to others because they have their own group where they feel safe.”
Mejia said Soma tries to be a place where all people feel secure enough to share their lives more deeply.
“I have things in my life that I need to share in safe places,” he said. “We all do. Soma is a safe place for everybody, no matter where you come from or the color of your skin. We have a God who is over all of us, and you are welcome to just be yourself. We need each other to be better people.”
Mary Katherine Newton helped construct Soma’s ESL curriculum while serving as one of the church’s interns. She said listening carefully helped her understand the frustrations of everyday life for most ESL students.
“That’s one of the biggest things they talk about in classes,” she said. “They try to use their English, but people get impatient or angry. They want them to get a translator. People are quick to want to ‘solve the problem’ rather than help them practice.”
Newton said helping ESL students connect with the community requires a virtue often in short supply.
“So many of our students truly want to speak the language, but it takes being patient,” she said. “They get shut down or ignored, or people will just have a surface conversation because they don’t have the patience.”
Like Mejia, Newton said Soma’s ESL classes are there to provide students with a safe place to learn.
“So many of them just need the space to practice and ask questions,” she said. “That’s the biggest thing I see. When they realize they have that space to practice and really use the English they know, they realize how much they’ve learned. They gain so much confidence.”
Newton said she sees Soma’s ESL classes as a lens through which to view a wider human hunger.
“Whether you’re religious or not, at the core all humans need space to be seen and heard and understood,” she said. “Our job is to create that space as Jesus-followers.”