TUPELO - On Thanksgiving Day, the Salvation Army headquarters on Carnation Street in Tupelo is going to be a busy place.
The first volunteers will arrive around 5 o’clock that morning to begin carving the 100-plus smoked turkeys, prepping all the trimmings, and setting up the tables. By the time the last table has been wiped down and the leftovers are put away that afternoon, the Salvation Army will have served around 3,000 guests.
Capt. Heather Dolby and her husband, Capt. Rob Dolby, are full-time Salvation Army officers who came to Tupelo in June 2021 to serve here. Forty-five-year-old Heather Dolby said when she first heard about the Tupelo branch’s ambitious Thanksgiving Day blowout, as well as its other large-scale events, the Ontario, Canada, native was skeptical.
“When we got here and heard they do a 3,000-place community Thanksgiving lunch, a huge Angel Tree Christmas, and a massive Empty Bowls fundraiser, I thought, ‘OK, where are we gonna find the volunteers?’” she said. “I was very stressed.”
Dolby said locals tried to reassure her, but she had to see Tupelo’s spirit of volunteerism with her own two eyes to truly believe it.
“Folks kept saying, ‘Don’t worry; the volunteers will show up,’” she said with a grin. “I thought to myself, ‘Volunteers never just show up.’ But when we pulled up into the parking lot at 5 in the morning, there were already folks here, waiting to get the ovens on and to start carving turkeys. And volunteers kept pouring in all day.”
Despite challenging weather, Dolby said the experience was a tremendous success last year.
“I was blown away,” she said. “It ran so smoothly, in spite of the fact that it was raining and miserable, and it was the tail-end of COVID-19. For a lot of folks, it was their first time back in volunteerism. It was busy and happy — a fine-tuned machine. I loved it.”
The event has grown over the years, but Dolby said it originated 50-plus years ago with one woman as a simple act of kindness.
“Miss Jennie Lynn Johnson started this out of her home over 50 years ago,” Dolby said. “As it grew, she partnered with the Salvation Army. She’s in her 90s now, but she’s still active and on the board.”
2020, Dolby said, was the first year in which Johnson wasn’t able to take part since she created the event over a half-century ago.
Dolby said the Thanksgiving event is geared toward a wider audience than just the regular guests who are served meals every day at the Salvation Army.
“It’s not going to just be folks who stay in our shelter, or the folks who stay outside,” she said. “It will also be the folks who come to our community center: veterans, seniors, moms who want to get outside their four walls and have some fellowship. Not just a hot meal, but something really beautiful.”
Many guests will come into the dining hall for fellowship, but Dolby said many more will be served in other ways.
“We’ll have a to-go option from our emergency vehicle canteen,” she said. “It’ll be kind of like a drive-thru. And for those with no transportation, we have volunteers who will drive out and deliver meals to those who have requested them.”
While the Thanksgiving meal is a wonderful gift to those who receive it, Dolby said those who prepare and serve the meal are blessed as well.
It’s not just for those who are hungry, she said, but those who are hungry for “something more.”
“It’s for those with a heart to serve who want to teach their children what it means to love your neighbor,” she said. “It’s an opportunity and an invitation from the Lord himself to come where he is: with the lonely and the hurting.”
Dolby said the Thanksgiving event is a perfect expression of the Salvation Army’s larger mission.
“Our mission is to share the gospel and meet human need in Jesus’ name without discrimination,” she said. “That means, wherever there is a need we can meet, we try to do it with excellence, with dignity, and with a smile on our faces.”
At Thanksgiving, Dolby said, people are searching for more than just food to eat.
“Not everybody can travel home,” she said. “Not everybody has a family that wants to see them. Not everybody has a home to cook their own turkey in. We never want anyone to feel like there isn’t a place for them to belong.”
Dolby said Tupelo’s spirit of generosity makes putting on a large event like this possible — even enjoyable.
“It’s a community effort,” she said. “We have so many non-profit partners, corporate donors and individual volunteers, I almost feel like I’m just coming in to turn on the lights and welcome everyone. It’s a beautiful thing.”
