Executions-Spiritual Advisers

The Rev. Darryl Gray, left, and the Rev. Lauren Bennett speak in Bennett's office in St. Louis, Mo., on Jan. 10, 2023. Both served as spiritual advisers at recent executions in Missouri, sitting alongside the inmates and touching them as the process occurred. Spiritual advisers have been increasingly present during executions since a Supreme Court ruling last year.

 Jim Salter I AP

ST. LOUIS — For decades, Missouri executions played out in similar fashion: An inmate was strapped to a gurney in a drab room, alone except for the eyes of witnesses staring through thick, soundproof glass as unidentified executioners administered the lethal chemical from behind a cinderblock wall.

