The “Christmas Star” is a familiar and well-loved symbol of the season. It shines in supernatural brightness in the sky above Bethlehem on everything from ancient mosaics to modern greeting cards.
Recorded only in Matthew’s version of the birth of Jesus, the star is said to have served as a sort of GPS device, leading the wise men from the East to the place where Jesus was born.
By Matthew’s account, the star eventually “... stopped over the place where the child was.” (Matthew 2:9 NIV)
But what exactly was the Christmas Star?
For those who interpret the story literally, the star could only have been supernatural – a singular sign unlike any known cosmic phenomenon.
Others, rejecting such an explanation, believe the star was either a figment of Matthew’s imagination or a later embellishment to the original narrative. Still others believe the Christmas Star could have been a natural phenomenon with religious portent.
Rainwater Observatory at French Camp Academy recently hosted a presentation – “The Christmas Star/Star of Bethlehem” – to help participants weigh the possibilities.
Edwin Faughn, director of the Rainwater Observatory, said the program was not intended to prove a particular theory.
“Some people say it was a detail added to the story later,” he said. “Another explanation is that it was supernatural, but there are other possibilities as well. I just lay out the theories and let people draw their own conclusions.”
Formerly the art director-photographer for the Sharpe Planetarium in Memphis, Faughn has spent the last 10 years at Rainwater, gazing into the vast unknown through a cluster of powerful telescopes on a knoll in one of the last “dark spots” left in the Southeast.
“We’re losing the beauty of our night sky,” he said. “Light pollution is destroying it. But out here you can see the Milky Way with your naked eye. People look up and say, ‘What’s that?’ It’s incredible.”
Faughn said ancients and moderns alike have been fascinated by the mysteries of the night sky.
“Stars are not points of light; they’re places,” he said. “And there are billions and billions of them. The Magi were astronomers – proto-scientists who would have been highly attuned to the skies.”
Faughn said explanations of the Christmas Star vary in credulity.
“Some say it was a comet,” he said. “But comets were usually seen by ancient astronomers as harbingers of doom. Also, a comet would have burned out very quickly. And since the visit of the Magi might have been as much as two years after Jesus’ birth, most agree it couldn’t have been a comet.”
Faughn said another theory involves an exploding star, or supernova.
“A supernova would have lit up the sky in broad daylight for weeks and gradually subsided,” he said. “And there is some evidence of a possible supernova from that time from Chinese astronomers, as well as from Native American pictographs.”
A cluster of planets, when lined up in just the right way, could also create the illusion of a single bright star, according to Faughn.
“It could have been a planetary alignment,” he said. “Planets can get very congested from an earth perspective and appear as one very bright object. And there is evidence of some spectacular alignments from around that time.”
While the mystery of the Christmas Star may never be settled, Faughn said it doesn’t affect his faith in the larger narrative of which it is a part.
“The Christmas Star has been highly debated for centuries,” he said. “The way I see it, it doesn’t matter whether it was supernatural or not. It was brought about in God’s timing.”
Even as science provides answers to many questions formerly relegated to the realm of religion, Faughn said he remains committed to both the progress of science and the role of faith.
“I don’t see a conflict between religion and science,” he said. “As there are new discoveries our perspective will change, but I see science as revealing deeper and deeper levels of the wonder of God’s creation.”