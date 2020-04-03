TUPELO • COVID-19 is taking its toll, not just on physical health, but on mental health as well. Anxiety, scarcity and social isolation create a potent cocktail, and mental health workers, with little choice but to shelter at home, are scrambling to find ways to get help to their clients in a time of crisis.
Gina Thorderson is a mental health counselor with Tupelo Wellness and Counseling Center who works primarily with adolescents and young adults. She said “tele-mental health counseling,” through online video conferencing, has helped her stay connected with her clients.
“I thought it would be weird,” she said. “But it’s really been fun. I get to see my clients in their environments – their projects, their pets, their surroundings. You get to know them better by seeing them in their own context.”
The 52-year-old Thorderson said she was surprised by how easily her clients adapted to the new platform.
“I thought it would be hard to build a relationship with a person over Facetime or whatever,” she said. “But it’s been good. Most of my clients are young and they’ve been interacting with screens their whole lives, so they probably never thought a thing about it.”
Thorderson said the coronavirus pandemic has not created any new mental health issues, but it has “amped up” the volume on the conditions her clients show up to discuss on a regular basis.
“All issues become more prevalent,” she said. “If it’s domestic abuse, that’s going to be worse because everyone is at home. People who normally feel isolated will feel that even more. People who need to be social will feel the strain of loneliness more deeply. ”
For people who have experienced trauma, Thorderson said something as simple as a trip to the grocery store can trigger painful emotions.
“Some people have had a traumatic experience where they haven’t had food,” she said. “Maybe adoptive or foster parents haven’t been able to feed them. They go to the grocery store and there’s nothing on the shelves and they get flashbacks. It re-triggers those past events and emotions.”
Thorderson said especially in stressful times, many of her adolescent and young adult clients need help understanding, expressing, and coping with difficult emotions like anger.
“In times like this a lot of emotions come out,” she said. “Anxiety, depression, feeling overwhelmed. It often gets expressed as anger, but anger is really a secondary emotion. You have to dig down and practice self-reflection to figure out what the primary emotion is.”
Thorderson said she often uses a geological formation to illustrate anger and the deeper emotions beneath it to her clients.
“I show them a picture of an iceberg,” she said. “Anger is at the top, and it’s the only part you can see. But underneath it are all these other feelings: sadness, loneliness, disappointment, embarrassment, guilt, and so on. Once they see it they can usually name it.”
Thorderson said she encourages her clients to use tried-and-true methods for dealing with anger.
“When a kid’s anger starts to ramp up, that’s a good time for deep breathing,” she said. “It just tells the body it’s time to calm down. I also suggest diversions – a craft, a show, a walk – anything you enjoy that will help you reset.”
With school and work schedules thrown into chaos by COVID-19, Thorderson said some of her clients need to create new forms of structure.
“Some adolescents, and even young adults, crave structure,” she said. “If that’s the case, I try to help them put some structure back into their day. Set an alarm, get up at a certain time, eat some breakfast, do some exercise; anything to create a sense of structure.”
Practicing proper self-care is critical to good mental health, especially in times of stress, Thorderson said.
“Self-care is big in our practice with kids and with adults,” she said. “Anything that helps you feel better about yourself: taking care of your body, doing crafts, going out in nature. All of this is self-care. Some kids think staying on your phone or bingeing on Netflix is self-care, but it isn’t.”
In addition to self-care, Thorderson said caring for others has a therapeutic effect.
“Service helps the brain,” she said. “Doing things for others is so helpful. My nieces made notes for their grandmother and since they couldn’t go into her house, they taped them onto the panes of glass in her door. It was just a nice way of saying how much they loved her.”
While she doesn’t bring up the subject of faith with her clients, Thorderson said being connected to a faith community can be an important element of emotional well-being.
“It gives them hope and a sense that someone or something bigger than them is in charge,” she said. “Most of all it’s about support. I can usually tell how well a kid is going to do based on whether they have a broad support system through family and school and church.”