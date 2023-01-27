djr-2023-01-27-rel-acts-arp1

This photo shows the first page of Acts of the New International Version of the Holy Bible. The Book of Acts plays an important role in Pentecostalism, a diverse and growing branch of the Christian faith. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Though Pentecostals are diverse, all share an emphasis on the Holy Spirit, or God's presence in their lives. Yet this also leads to disagreement within the movement about what they believe the Holy Spirit empowers them to do in the real world, especially in activism and politics.

