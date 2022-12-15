Catholic Indulgences

A woman prays at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Akron, Ohio. While some Catholics welcome the granting of indulgences as an opportunity to reduce punishment for sin, others are unconvinced and dismissive; two other branches of Christianity, Protestantism and Eastern Orthodoxy, unequivocally reject this practice.

 Isabella and Zsa Fischer I Unsplash

In 1517, the German theologian Martin Luther nailed 95 theses to Wittenberg's Castle Church door, attacking indulgences, a Catholic practice that, according to church teachings, can reduce or eliminate punishment for sin. Starting in the 11th century, the church offered indulgences to those who joined the Crusades and later sold certificates of indulgences to raise funds, giving rise to the abusive marketing tactics criticized by Luther.

Newsletters

Recommended for you