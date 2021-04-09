RIPLEY • Carroll Roberson of Ripley has been writing, recording, and performing gospel music with a distinctly Western flair since 1986.
In March, Roberson’s new song, “Good Mornin’ Lord,” was Cashbox Magazine’s No. 1 gospel song, though not the first No. 1 hit to Roberson’s credit over his long musical career.
He's had three.
“We’re trying to do something no one else is doing, and people respond to it," the 65-year-old said. "The Lord’s been good to me.”
Roberson said his signature sound, with lush orchestral arrangements and traditional Spanish guitar and horns, is an homage to his favorite musical influence — Marty Robbins.
“I’ve got an Old West background,” he said. “Like my daddy, I’m sort of an old cowboy at heart. Marty Robbins was my favorite. You hear a lot of that in my music.”
For the last 25 years, Roberson and his wife, Donna, have hosted their own television show, “This Is Carroll Roberson,” which features his music, as well as Bible teaching. He said being in front of the camera isn’t always pleasant.
“I don’t really like being on television, but it’s a medium that reaches a lot of people all over the world, across all denominations, with the message of Christ,” he said. “My wife and I rarely watch our program. As you get older you don’t want to see yourself on TV.”
The weekly show airs on the Christian Television Network and is posted to social media platforms. Whenever he cuts a new album, Roberson said he likes to travel to scenic Western locations to film the music videos that become part of the television show.
“It’s a long, complicated scenario,” he said. “And it’s expensive. My producer helps me scout the locations and a camera crew meets us there. We were in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last fall. That was probably the most beautiful place we’ve filmed. It was like a postcard.”
Like a true cowboy, Roberson said he will soon “saddle up” and head West again.
“I’m leaving in about a week to go to San Antonio,” he said. “We’re going there to film a new video for the album I just finished. We’ve found that horses and Western scenery really appeal to a wide demographic of people.”
While not everyone responds positively to the Western motif in Roberson’s music, he said staying true to what he loves has served him well, and has served the larger purpose of his work.
“I’m kind of a misfit,” he said. “Thank God the kingdom is so diverse that God’s got a demographic of people that like what I do. I may be in an old Western town doing a Marty Robbins-style song, but it’s got the message of Jesus.”
While Roberson’s musical roots are in the American West, his spiritual home is in the Mediterranean. Roberson is a “frequent flyer” to Israel, where he said he experienced a deepening of his faith.
“I took my first trip to Israel in 1991,” he said. “That was a game-changer for me. It taught me the origins of the Christian faith. Jesus became real for me, not just a name on the page.”
Since that initial trip, Roberson has led thirty-five Holy Land tours with groups of 40-50 people. He said his visits have both challenged and galvanized his faith.
“I realized how little I knew,” he said. “I began to study the Hebrew language and study the Bible contextually. When you begin to study the deeper things of the Bible you quickly realize we’re all pretty shallow.”
Roberson said his travels in Israel have confirmed what he long suspected about the practice of Christianity in America.
“If going to church was the answer our country wouldn’t be going through what it’s going through,” he said. “So that’s not the answer. What we call church in America can be a cover-up. We lack so much when it comes to the real truth of the Bible. Even though I still believe in attending church, if you’re gonna have a deep walk with the Lord you need to go deeper than just going to church.”
Even in a rapidly changing culture, Roberson said he sees the reliance on traditions as one of the the main stumbling blocks for the future of faith.
“One of the biggest hindrances to religion in America is people getting locked into traditions,” he said. “We need to understand that Jesus transcends all these cultures and differences. We’re not serving a culture or a tradition. Those things change, but Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever. We serve him, and we need to use some wisdom to propagate the gospel.”
In his own life, Roberson said he tries to keep it simple.
“It’s all about loving Christ, loving his people, and how you live each day.”