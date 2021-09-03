FULTON • Thomas Nix of Fulton is packing his bags and heading for the coast in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
As the director of disaster relief for the Lee/Itawamba County Baptist Association, the retired post office manager has seen his share of storms.
“I’ve been doing this for about 10 years,” 71-year-old Nix said. “I guess the biggest storm I’ve worked would be Harvey. We’ve been all over — North and South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, even Connecticut.”
Nix said he and fellow volunteers focus on getting “boots on the ground” in the wake of natural disasters, providing physical and emotional support as an expression of their faith.
“We serve in Jesus’ name,” he said. “We are the hands and feet of Jesus when we’re out there. We always have at least one chaplain with a team. We ask people where they are spiritually and if they allow us, we share Jesus with them. If they don’t, we still minister to them. We don’t force our beliefs on anyone.”
After a catastrophic event, sometimes a listening ear is just as valuable as a helping hand, according to Nix.
“They are mad and sad and in shock all at the same time,” he said. “It helps when you let them tell their story. You don’t have to say much; just listen. It helps them get some of those feelings out.”
Nix said he and fellow team members traveled to Iuka after the recent tornado to help with cleanup.
“Our team was in Iuka doing chain saw work and putting tarps on damaged roofs,” he said. “Our team, along with other Mississippi teams, did 23 jobs while we were there.”
Now Nix and others are heading to the Coast, where he said they will focus on feeding those affected by Ida.
“I’m going with a team this weekend,” he said. “They call it a ‘task force.’ We’ll be the first ones in, and we’ll set up a feeding unit. We will prepare around 10,000-12,000 hot meals per day from a field kitchen. Salvation Army workers will pick them up in coolers and deliver them in their food trucks.”
Nix said cooking at that scale in an area without power or water requires careful planning and logistical support.
“We will probably operate out of a parking lot,” he said. “We bring in a reefer trailer full of cold stuff. We bring our own generators, equipment, fuel and tents. FEMA usually provides us with water.”
Nix said sleeping arrangements tend to be somewhat spartan when he and fellow team members are “in the field.”
“A team usually stays for about a week,” he said. “We sleep in a church; usually Sunday school classrooms or a gym or a fellowship hall. There’s usually one shower for men and one for women, or we bring in a shower trailer if we need it. We bring our own bedding — either cots or inflatable mattresses. You just do the best you can.”
While Nix and other team members are there to provide physical and emotional support to others, he said they also give attention to spiritual self-care.
“We do a daily morning devotional with our whole team,” he said. “We usually have two or three chaplains on a team. Those chaplains are assessing the spiritual and emotional health of the victims, but also the welfare of team members.”
Although the work is hard, stressful and unpaid, Nix said it suits him just fine.
“The payback is doing what I think God wants me to do,” he said. “I like to help people, and I like doing things with my hands. And I have a better boss than I had when I worked at the post office — a lot better.”