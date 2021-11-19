TUPELO • Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and gratitude is a key ingredient for a proper holiday feast, at least according to Matt Wilburn of Tupelo.
45-year-old Wilburn has been a counselor with Hope Family Counseling on Mattox Street in Tupelo for the last seven years. He said many of his clients suffer from a “gratitude deficiency.”
“There is good science to show us that the brain and the body of a grateful person just work differently,” he said. “You can see the difference. We see it all the time.”
Wilburn said the Thanksgiving holiday can be a challenge for grateful people whose family systems tend to be negative and resentful.
“Ungrateful people don’t like to be around grateful people,” he said with a smile. “It bothers them. If you really want to throw a monkey wrench into the system, just express gratitude when you’re at the table with them. It disrupts the whole culture of the family.”
For those trying to maintain a grateful attitude, Wilburn said limiting your exposure to negativity is key.
“I recommend people build good boundaries,” he said. “If you have to be in an environment like that, don’t spend more than two or three hours there. You can’t change those people, but you don’t have to join them. You can choose to live a different way.”
Wilburn said verbally expressing gratitude to others helps us feel connected to them.
“Real gratitude has to be verbalized,” he said. “It’s a way of expressing to others the value they have given to your life. When we do that, we feel connected to others. The opposite is ingratitude, which makes us feel isolated and disconnected from others.”
Wilburn said gratitude is more about a predetermined mindset than about a person’s situation in life.
“It’s not necessarily tied to circumstances,” he said. “You can have two people who were raised in the same house under the same circumstances, but one may have gratitude while the other is completely bitter.”
Even those strongly predisposed toward negativity can learn to become more grateful, Wilburn said.
“It’s a choice,” he said. “It’s a decision I make every day about how I see the world and other people.”
When expressing gratitude, one question is especially clarifying, Wilburn said.
“We have to ask ourselves: Who has sacrificed on my behalf to get me to where I couldn’t have gotten on my own?” he said. “Even if they are no longer with us, our gratitude connects us to those people forever. My gratitude still swells up when I remember my grandad taking me on my first fishing trip.”
Wilburn said some of the things for which we are most grateful are seemingly small.
“That fishing trip my grandfather took me on didn’t cost anything but time,” he said. “There are so many things we can’t monetize — lessons we’ve learned from others, good traits we’ve inherited, experiences we’ve shared, memories we’ve formed. All those things help us to feel joyful and grateful.”
Gratitude isn’t grounded in self-deluding positivity, but rather in taking a more penetrating and honest look at reality, Wilburn said.
“Life is hard,” he said. “Let’s not pretend that it’s not. But the more honest I am with myself, the more gratitude I will have. Gratitude isn’t about checking out of reality; it’s just the opposite.”
Wilburn said he often poses a challenging, but ultimately compassionate question to those struggling to find meaning and gratitude in hard seasons of life.
“I ask them, ‘What has surprised you?’” he said. “People often find surprising sources of joy, even in the middle of hard things. They start to recalibrate the story and find things to be grateful for.”
Wilburn said his own gratitude has roots in his theology.
“The sacrifice that Jesus made for me is the truest thing about me,” he said. “He knew I couldn’t save myself — that I was the enemy of God — and yet he sacrificed himself for me. My gratitude is unending, and it motivates me to demonstrate that to everyone I come in contact with.”