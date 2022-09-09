BOONEVILLE • Open the top drawer of any hotel nightstand and you’re almost sure to find a Gideon Bible — its corner gold-stamped with the iconic two-handled lamp made famous in the Old Testament story of the prophet Gideon.
Founded in 1899, The Gideons International has placed over 2 billion Bibles in hotels, hospitals, schools, doctors’ offices and other places in both the United States and around the world.
Captain Craig Bishop of Booneville joined the Gideons two years ago. Bishop is a former Marine who now supervises the New Albany, Greenwood, and Batesville districts of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. When he isn’t solving crime, Bishop is helping distribute Bibles.
Bishop, 57, said his first experience with the Gideons was many years ago, when he joined the Marines Corp as a 17-year-old.
“We weren’t allowed to take anything with us,” he said. “I got on a plane in Memphis heading for boot camp, and I thought, ‘What am I going to do without a Bible?’”
When his plane landed in North Carolina, Bishop and his fellow future soldiers boarded a bus headed for Parris Island in South Carolina, where Bishop met his first Gideon.
“I didn’t know who he was or what he was,” he said. “But as we filed out to the bus, that man gave me a Bible. I found a little plastic sandwich bag to help protect it, and I took it with me everywhere I went.”
Lying in the sweltering barracks at night, Bishop said he found solace in its pages.
“That little Bible helped me grow up,” he said. “There were many nights when I’d feel broken and discouraged. I’d get under that wool blanket and get out my flashlight and read. It helped me not feel alone.”
These days, Bishop is the one handing out the Bibles. He said there’s nothing like it.
“The first time I had the opportunity to hand out those Bibles in Prentiss County, I knew I was in the right business,” he said.
While the Gideons and their wives — known as Gideons Auxiliary — are most well-known for placing Bibles in hotel rooms, Bishop said they distribute them in many other environments as well.
“We give a Bible to every fifth grader in schools where they will allow it,” he said. “We also give them to prisoners, as well as to soldiers, policemen, firemen and other first responders. Our Auxiliary gives a little white Bible to all college graduates in medical fields as well.”
Since their beginning in 1899, the Gideons have distributed more than 2 billion Bibles. Each small New Testament costs just over a dollar to produce, and funds for their production come from donations collected by the network of Gideons volunteers, Bishop said.
“All Gideons pay yearly dues to belong,” he said. “Those dues help fund us as an organization, but every cent we collect in donations goes toward the purchase and distribution of Bibles in over 200 countries, provinces and territories across the world.”
The little Bibles given away by the Gideons can have a big impact, Bishop said.
“Last week I was talking with a friend who works for the police department in Tupelo,” he said. “He told me, ‘What’s amazing is that I haven’t been to a domestic violence site yet where I didn’t use that Bible to witness to those folks, because people are broken and they need help.’”
He never knows where those Bibles will wind up, but Bishop and his fellow Gideons will keep spreading the word.
“You never know who you’re going to reach or how much good you’re going to do handing out those Bibles,” he said. “But I know the word of God is powerful. Religion won’t save anybody, but the word of God can.”
