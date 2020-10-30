Dody Vail has been the executive director of the North Mississippi chapter of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD) for the last 26 years.
Opened in Tupelo in 1984, the NCADD is a United Way agency whose mission is to provide testing, counseling, assessment, family support, and referral services to people struggling with addiction, as well as their families.
As the child of an alcoholic, Vail said she knows firsthand how addiction casts a “long shadow” across generations.
“I’m a child of an alcoholic who died of alcoholism,” she said. “He was a Rhodes scholar, a doctor of veterinary medicine. Alcohol took it all. It’s scientifically verified that as the child of an addict, I’m five to 10 times more likely to suffer from addiction myself. I’m genetically predisposed.”
Vail said her difficult childhood experience helps her relate, not only to those suffering with addiction, but to their families as well.
“Every little kid in a family of an alcoholic wants their parent to get well and for everything to be lovely and orderly,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t happen, and it affects them for the rest of their lives.”
A sign above the desk in Vail’s Spring Street office reads, “The soul is awakened through service.” She said when she begins to feel overwhelmed by the demands of her job, she remembers the words of this mantra.
“In the world of recovery, you get to keep your recovery by giving it away,” she said. “You give your experience, your strength, and your hope in service to others.”
While the NCADD has no ties to any religious tradition, Vail said she sees her work as a calling and relies on a strength greater than her own to accomplish it.
“It’s been a delight,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like a job; more like a calling. Whenever a client walks through the door, I say a little prayer: ‘Lord, help me meet them at their point of need. Give me insight, clarity, and discernment.’”
On average, around 3,500 clients per year come to NCADD for help. Vail said her clients come from all walks of life, and addictions take many forms.
“Some are addicted to substances like alcohol and drugs,” she said. “Others deal with what we call process addictions – things like gambling, sex and pornography, gaming, eating disorders, and shopping. Even exercise can become addictive.”
Vail said when a client first comes to NCADD for help, an in-depth assessment is one of the first and most clarifying steps to help move a person toward recovery.
“We do a formal, bio-psycho-social, in-depth evaluation of the person who has the problem,” she said. “That assessment, along with an interview, helps us dig into the core issue that’s driving the behavior. We want the client to discover why they’re using to begin with.”
NCADD offers free confidential counseling for family members of those caught in the web of addiction. Vail said without intervention, entire family systems become diseased.
“Hurting parents and loved ones of the addicted person have tried everything,” she said. “They’ve tried shaming, blaming, crying, condemning, begging, giving them money, taking money away, loving them, shutting them off. They get just as sick as the addicted person.”
Vail said recovery requires deep change, not just on the part of the addicted person, but within that person’s family system as well.
“It’s a codependent dance,” she said. “For every addict there’s a co-addict. They think they can love them out of it or buy them out of it. I show them how that’s a slick road to nowhere and it’s actually enabling the person. They think they’re helping, but they’re really hurting. They are literally loving them to death.”
Vail said while enabling is usually done in the name of love, she and the staff of the NCADD try to help family members move toward a deeper understanding of the word.
“The deepest fear is, ‘If I don’t love them they will die,’” she said. “Any time you love someone, it’s a gift from your heart. But I try to help people see a whole new kind of tough love that can be a more courageous loving.”
Vail said she believes technology will be the defining addiction of the next generation.
“There’s no doubt in my mind,” she said. “It’ll be the soul-killer of the century. People won’t be connected at all. They’ll be living in a trance, and they’ll be coming to see counselors and taking antidepressants because they’re going to be hollow.”