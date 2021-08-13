RIPLEY • The Rollin’ Hills Bluegrass Show, broadcast every Saturday morning from the studios of Kudzu 104.9 in Ripley, just wrapped up its 100th episode.
On-air hosts Mike Garrett and “Brother” Paul Adams are both veteran “bluegrassers” who have been around the music all their lives. Mike is a seasoned banjo and dobro player, and Paul sings and plays banjo with the “Goodtime Bluegrass Band.”
Adams, who is a bi-vocational minister, said the music they love to play, both live and in the studio, is something of an acquired taste.
“You’re either a bluegrasser or you’re not,” Adams said. “You either love it or you hate it.”
Every Saturday morning from 8 to 10, Adams and Garrett snug up to the mic and share their favorites from the bluegrass canon – from the scratchy recordings of first generation groups like Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs all the way to Sierra Hull and other young progressive pickers lighting up the current bluegrass scene.
“It’s never boring,” Garrett said. “We’ll play some old stuff, and then we’ll play something from the ‘Grascals’ or ‘The Infamous Stringdusters.’ We’ll even throw in a little storytelling from Jerry Clower.”
Garrett said he and his co-host enjoy producing the show as much as their growing fan base enjoys hearing it each week.
“We have the biggest time,” Garrett said. “We laugh all the way through it. It’s as much fun off the air as it is on the air. We talked about doing it live on Facebook, but we’d have to dress up.”
Even during the initial wave of the coronavirus, the Rollin’ Hills Bluegrass Show was a weekly staple, Garrett said.
“COVID don’t scare a bluegrass boy,” he said with a chuckle. “And if it gets us, we’ll wake up on the other side.”
Co-host Paul Adams is the pastor at Canaan Baptist Church in Benton County, where he has served for 18 years. He said bluegrass gospel music is a prominent feature of the Rollin’ Hills show.
“We try to put in four or five gospel tunes every hour,” he said. “You take a song like ‘Hallelujah, I’m Ready To Go’ – it’s been covered multiple times and everybody knows it. Those songs have longevity because they drive, and they have a message for the heart.”
In live settings, Adams said bluegrass gospel music connects powerfully with both audiences and performers.
“We’ll take a great old hymn like ‘Love Lifted Me,’” he said. “We’ll change the tempo from 6/8 to 4/4, but we don’t mess with the words. When you’re singing about Jesus lifting you out of sin, it’ll get to you. Sometimes I’ll get so choked up we’ll have to finish it up as an instrumental.”
Having a personal connection with the music makes all the difference, Adams said.
“When you feel it and you understand it, it touches you and it touches other people,” he said. “They can sense it; you can’t fake it. When it’s personal, God can touch people, and it gives God the glory. That’s why I love it.”
Adams said it’s not just the words, but also the level of musicianship in bluegrass gospel music that makes it resonate with audiences.
“In our genre, God is moving while the instruments play,” he said. “You let people ponder the message while the fiddle or the dobro plays. The Bible says ‘praise him with the stringed instruments.’ Buddy, you don’t get closer than this. In the 21st century, that’s the mandolin and the banjo.”
After 100 shows, Garrett said the Rollin’ Hills Bluegrass Show still makes him happy, and he hopes their listeners “get the message.”
“When I play this stuff, my heart is happy,” he said. “I hope that feeling comes through. I hope that feeling comes through. I hope it makes other people happy – maybe tapping their toes or stomping their feet, maybe even dancing a little jig in the living room.”