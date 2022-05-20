TUPELO • Matt Mackey of Tupelo is an avid cyclist, and a fast one to boot. Whenever you see a line of lycra-clad cyclists bent low, cranking away on rural roads around Tupelo, he’s usually at or near the front of the “A group.”
Mackey cycles because he loves it. But he also sees it as a way to “flesh out” his faith. Mackey is the founding pastor of Celebration Church in Tupelo and a chiropractor at the Chiropractic Physician Center of Tupelo. He said he believes the connection between the body and the soul is a strong one.
“God said we should treat our body as a temple,” Mackey said. “If we’re in Christ, he lives in our body.”
Mackey said the human body is made for movement; that’s why being active is so enriching.
“God designed our bodies to be moveable,” he said. “Even when I have a bad day on the bike, I remind myself that it’s still better than sitting on the couch.”
Mackey used a machine analogy to explain why daily exercise is so important:
“If you don’t drive your car for six months, the battery runs down,” he said. “The fuel that’s been sitting there for six months won’t be any good either. Our bodies are the same way.”
While Mackey enjoys pushing his limits physically, he said the benefits of even moderate exercise cannot be overstated.
“I don’t mean killing yourself,” he said. “Just simply walking at a conversational pace can do wonders. Most people don’t realize it, but the primary way we release toxins in our bodies is through breathing them out of our lungs and sweating them out. That’s why saunas can be so beneficial.”
Sustained exercise in what he called the “Goldilocks zone” has many benefits, Mackey said.
“Keeping your heart rate in that conversational range between 100 and 130 helps excrete toxins,” he said. “It’s also the fat burning rate. When you’re not able to speak, you’re entering that anaerobic range, where you burn more glucose. That’s when you start to have that burning in your muscles.”
While exercise is vital, proper nutrition is equally important, Mackey said.
“There is a strong link between nutrition and physical, mental, and spiritual health,” he said. “It all comes together.”
Mackey, who is a Tupelo native, said while poor nutrition is a national crisis, the problem is worse in Mississippi than in many places.
The typical Mississippian eats too much processed food, he said, leading to poor health.
“Here’s a recipe for disaster: big portions of processed food, too often, and on top of that, way too much sugar in sodas and candy,” he said.
Many of his patients’ symptoms have their origins in poor nutrition. Every day, he speaks with patients who suffer from inflammation.
Without fail, he’ll ask about their eating habits.
“I’ll ask them what they had for breakfast, and they’ll say, ‘A Snickers bar and a Dr. Pepper,’” he said. “That’s probably 100 grams of sugar without an ounce of nutrition, and sugar is very inflammatory.”
Simply put, the choices we make with food and drinks have a cumulative effect over time, Mackey said.
“I’ve been preaching this in our clinic since day one, and I preach it at church, too,” he said. “Everything you eat or drink will affect your health in a positive or negative way. Nothing is neutral.”
Mackey said he sees nutrition and exercise as expressions of obedience to God and stewardship of God’s gifts.
“As a believer, it’s my job to take my vitamins, to exercise, to drink my water and stay away from those bad things as much as possible,” he said. “I have to do my part to take care of the body he’s given me. I need this body to do the things he’s asked me to do–to be a light in this world.”