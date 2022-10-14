djr-2022-10-14-rel-ms-mass-choir-arp1

From left, Betty Beene, JC Beene and Michael Rogers, all of Tupelo, are long-time participants in the Mississippi Mass Choir, a statewide group of gospel performers that have traveled the world spreading the Gospel through music since 1988. The group is set to record its 11th album soon.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO • When the 100-plus members of the Mississippi Mass Choir (MMC) take to the stage, the thousands of waiting fans know what’s in store: a high-adrenaline blast of traditional gospel music, masterfully performed by a group that’s been at it since 1988.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus