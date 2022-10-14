TUPELO • When the 100-plus members of the Mississippi Mass Choir (MMC) take to the stage, the thousands of waiting fans know what’s in store: a high-adrenaline blast of traditional gospel music, masterfully performed by a group that’s been at it since 1988.
Flanked by a 5-piece band and dressed in floor-length, royal-blue robes, the choir sways and claps to the thunderous sounds of soulful three-part harmony. Crowds rise to their feet as soloists step forward to lead the choir in stirring call-and-answer standards like “When I Woke Up This Morning,” which has been viewed on YouTube over 30 million times.
The choir has toured all over the country, as well as in Greece, South Africa, Japan, Spain, and other countries. In 1993, they sang for then-President Bill Clinton’s inauguration.
On October 28, MMC will record a new album — its eleventh — for Jackson-based Malaco Records.
J.C. and Betty Beene of Tupelo have been part of the choir since it began in ‘88. The couple have been married for 50 years, and they’ve been singing together for the last 34.
J.C. Beene, who plays guitar at his home church in Tupelo, said he loves traveling with the choir, but it took him a while to get used to flying.
“I’m old school,” he said with a laugh. “The first time I flew to L.A., I was nervous as a cricket in a henhouse. After that, it was just like driving. I had an uncle who told me, ‘The same God who takes care of you on the ground can take care of you in the air.’”
To prepare for their upcoming recording, members of MMC have spent Saturdays over the last four months traveling from all parts of the state to Jackson for rehearsals. Beene said it will take two to three hours to record the new album.
“That’s a lot of standing for an old man,” he said with a chuckle.
Beene said he appreciates the group’s commitment to a traditional musical style.
“Frank Williams started this back in ‘88,” he said. “Frank was in a gospel quartet: the Jackson Southernaires. He laid the foundation for this on traditional gospel music. That ‘ole time religion’ is good enough for me.”
Beene, who began singing when he was 11 years old, said he remembers when vocalists had nothing more than their voices to rely on.
“Back then, we didn’t have drums and guitars,” he said. “You had your hands and your feet and your voice. There was nothing to hide behind, and you had to sing your part and hit your note.”
These days, MMC’s backing band includes drums and Hammond organ. Beene said while he loves singing to this accompaniment, it’s important that the band not overpower the singers.
“If the band’s too loud, you can’t hear the harmony,” he said. “It’s like farming when the grass gets taller than your peas!”
J.C. Beene’s wife, Betty, sings tenor for MMC. She said she has amassed quite a collection of robes from her many years in the group.
“We’ve got 11 robes!,” she said. “I went back and looked at my old one from when we first started. It was so tiny. I looked at it and thought, ‘I used to be so little and cute and skinny!’”
“You still look cute and skinny to me,” J.C. Beene replied.
Betty Beene said she loves singing, but her favorite part of being in the group is the bond she has formed with fellow singers.
“I love the fellowship,” she said. “A lot of these people have been in the group a long time. It’s like a family.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.