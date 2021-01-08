TUPELO • Emily Cannon is a “can do” person. In fact, it doesn’t seem there’s much she can’t do.
The 18-year-old Tupelo High School senior is a drum major who plays saxophone, guitar, and piano. She’s an academic star with plans to study nursing and anesthesiology, and has already been offered scholarships at multiple universities.
Naturally energetic, outgoing, and curious, Cannon said she’s used to her busy lifestyle.
“I don’t know what it’s like to stop, so I just keep going,” she said with a laugh.
Cannon is a member of the Tupelo Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (LDS) on Thomas Street, where she said she wears many hats.
“I’m the chorister,” she said. “So I direct the music, and occasionally I’ll put a choir together if we need one. Sometimes I play the piano, but that’s not like my ‘calling.’”
Cannon is also the president of her “seminary” – a four-year-long youth study group that meets every morning before school. She said the intensive study gives students a grounding in the teachings of the LDS church.
“We meet every morning, usually at 6:45, but sometimes earlier,” she said. “Over four years, you get a good study of all the major works. We study the Bible, plus the Book of Mormon and the Doctrine and Covenants.”
Since the start of the pandemic, Cannon’s seminary class and the service clubs she’s involved in at school have shuttered. Rather than just “power down,” Cannon said she and her younger brother, Eli, started volunteering at the St. Luke Food Pantry in Tupelo.
“Studying virtually has allowed us to get involved,” she said. “During a regular school day we wouldn’t have been able to, so COVID has helped in that way.”
Cannon said her involvement with the food pantry heightened her awareness of a perennial problem, made worse by the coronavirus.
“Food is one of the biggest needs Tupelo has,” she said. “Our church released a new youth program with a heavy emphasis on service, and I wanted to get more involved with the food pantry.”
Nationally, the LDS church has an expansive network of farms, ranches, and orchards that provide vast stores of food for distribution through its welfare ministry. Cannon said leaders in her church encouraged her to reach out to LDS leaders to see if the church could spare some resources for North Mississippi.
“My sponsors said, ‘You should see if you could coordinate something like that,’” she said. “So I got in touch with some area leaders and they got in touch with our headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.”
Cannon said the timing of the request was perfect.
“They’ve been handing out a lot of donations since COVID,” she said. “They had a shipment – 40,000 pounds of food –that was supposed to go somewhere, but something happened, so they shipped it here to the St. Luke Food Pantry instead.”
Now that school is back in session, Cannon will pivot away from her role at the food pantry and back to her primary responsibilities at school and church. She said even though the expectations placed on her are high, she is comfortable in her role as a “can do” person who has no plans to slow down.
“I’ve been a youth leader for a long time,” she said. “I’ve held a lot of callings that set me apart as a leader. It can be a little overwhelming at times, but I enjoy it.”