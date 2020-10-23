Tupelo • Every morning, when students arrive at Milam Elementary School on Robins Street in Tupelo, the first sounds they hear are the strains of classical music booming from a speaker on the sidewalk, just outside the entrance to the school.
Standing next to the speaker and carefully curating the music coming from it is Milam’s assistant band director, Cooper Haywood. Often dressed in a sport coat and tie, Haywood greets students with a smile and a bit of culture as they begin their day.
“I want all the students to be exposed to this music,” he said. “I want to give them something to start their day with on a positive note.”
The 25-year-old Fayetteville, Georgia, native began his time at Milam four years ago after graduating from Mississippi State University. He said when he first arrived, mornings at Milam were a bit more subdued.
“When I started here it was very quiet,” he said. “Kids would get out of the cars and they would look like this was the last place on earth they wanted to be. Sometimes they still do, and I get that. There are some days when I don’t want to get out of bed myself.”
Haywood said the music he plays in the mornings at Milam deserves a hearing, even from students who often have preconceived ideas about its relevance to their experience.
“I’m a classical music guy,” he said. “People think it’s high-brow or upper-class, but it really isn’t. Classical music is for everybody. I want students to hear it because it’s good music. I don’t want them to turn their noses up at it and think it’s for old people.”
Part of the benefit of exposing his students to classical music is to give them an expanded “emotional vocabulary” to express difficult feelings and experiences, Haywood said.
“Music helps us express dismay and grief,” he said. “It helps us see that even in dark times there is beauty and hope. For instance, Leonard Bernstein wrote a powerful ‘Mourner’s Kaddish.’ It’s about death, but it’s so moving and really beautiful. It shows there is beauty even in grief and loss.”
Haywood said music can help students see their own difficulties in redemptive ways.
“A lot of these kids go through the same things,” he said. “Divorce, death, poverty – kids experience a lot of great suffering. What better way to respond to it than with music?”
While he appreciates the canon of classical composers, Haywood said he’s also a big fan of music with humbler roots.
“We’ve been doing an Elvis show with the high school band,” he said. “That’s been really great, and the crowds love it. There’s a great arrangement of ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You.’ How can you be in Tupelo and not love Elvis?”
Haywood said while he loves classical music, his playlist at home is eclectic and ever-changing.
“I listen to classical at home,” he said. “But I also listen to all kinds of pop music – Lizzo, Queen – a little bit of everything. I love it that Lizzo lived out of the back of her car for a while, and now she’s making millions. That’s part of the struggle of being an artist: that you might have to sleep in your car for a while.”
Even though music of all kinds is an integral part of his life, Haywood said sometimes he needs a break from all of it.
“I love my job and I love music,” he said. “But sometimes at the end of the day it’s just nice to have a bit of silence. One of my favorite parts of the day is around dusk. I walk my dogs and I don’t have any music. I just listen to my thoughts. You can’t beat that.”
Though he appreciates silence, Haywood said music has the ability to unite us and elevate us in ways few things can.
“Music spreads across religious belief, color, creed, and gender,” he said. “We all share it as humans. Music helps keep us alive and keeps us human. It’s what separates us from animals and from robots.”