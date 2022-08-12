TUPELO • When Elvis was a boy, he’d sometimes attend First Assembly of God Church, located at the time on Adams Street in East Tupelo. According to Elvis historians, he learned to play guitar under the tutelage of Reverend Frank Smith, who was then the church’s pastor.
The King of Rock and Roll would be all shook up if he had lived to see that the lowly church of his boyhood has morphed into King City Church — a vibrant and growing congregation on Briar Ridge Road with more than 1,000 weekly attendees.
Services at King City are lively affairs, with giant LED screens, strobing lights, and a high-energy praise team that leads an ethnically diverse congregation in worship. Out in the parking lot, golf carts ferry members to the crisply modern glass atrium, and an army of smiling volunteers make sure everyone feels welcome and appreciated as they’re led into the pulsing sanctuary.
Shane Robbins is director of small group ministry at King City. He said he remembers the old church on Adams Street.
“I went there when I was a teenager,” he said. “By then, they had moved the original building across the street and built a larger building on the site. A member of the church actually lived in the former church building.”
Robbins said his mother remembered Elvis as a child.
“Mom grew up in the part of town he lived in,” he said. “She remembers him coming around to collect bottles to sell for the deposit. She told me, ‘We were poor, but he was poor-poor.’”
In the 1980s, the church pulled up stakes and moved to Briar Ridge Road, Robbins said.
“In 1984, the church moved to this location,” he said. “It was renamed East Heights Assembly of God. The church grew, and they built a new building in 1986. That sanctuary from ‘86 is now our children’s ministry wing.”
Over time, the once-new church dwindled as its membership aged. Seven years ago, they were down to a handful of members, all in their sunset years, and the church was without a pastor. That’s when Robbins’ brother, Jeff, and his wife Sheri, stepped in and turned things around.
“They were on staff at Cornerstone Church in Southaven, and the church was flourishing,” Robbins said. “But they felt a burden for Tupelo.”
The Robbinses moved to Tupelo, and after a season of “vision meetings” to recruit future members, the church relaunched as Cornerstone — a daughter congregation of their former church in Southaven.
Now, seven years and a thousand members later, the little church that started on Adams Street has once again been renamed and relaunched — this time as King City Church.
“Our plan was always to slowly and organically become an autonomous church,” Shane Robbins said. “That’s what happened this past Sunday. Counting our online ‘campus,’ we had over 1,300 people. It’s just been a God-thing.”
Morgan Robbins is Shane’s 20-year-old daughter. She is a student at Ole Miss and the director of marketing for King City. She said the church’s updated look and new logo are part of an effort to make the church’s branding as appealing as its worship.
“I’m a stickler for branding,” she said. “We went for a minimalist design. I want it all to be cohesive, and when people see our logo, I want them to know that it's King City Church.”
While some churches are resistant to even minor change, Morgan said the culture at King City is future-oriented. They welcome innovation.
“We started meeting with our team over a year ago,” she said. “Then we rolled out the name change a few months ago. Everyone was on board, and it created excitement and momentum for the future.”
Morgan said the church’s motto sends a clear signal about its intentions:
“Our tagline is ‘a place to belong,’” she said. “It’s a place where everyone can feel like family, no matter who you are.”
Morgan said the church makes no apologies for its approach to ministry.
“We try to make it fun,” she said. “Sometimes, we get critiqued for that, but it makes people want to be here. There’s a vibe of fun and community, and people of all ages and backgrounds can come here and feel like they belong. Once they get here, we help them to believe as well.”
Despite smart branding and welcoming worship, Morgan said no one at King City can take credit for its success.
“We really don’t have an answer,” she said. “God just brought so many people together who are so different, but everyone feels like they belong. It’s a miraculous move of God.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.