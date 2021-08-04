Editor’s Note: Churches with History is an ongoing series about some of Northeast Mississippi’s most storied houses of worship. To suggest a church, contact news editor Adam Armour at adam.armour@journalinc.com.
TUPELO • On a Saturday in August 1965, Mary Putnam and her husband, Elton, and their two young sons moved to Tupelo. The next day, the family visited two churches – one in the morning and First Baptist in the evening.
“Monday at noon, the First Baptist preacher was at our house,” she said. “That was impressive for a church that big, that he took time to welcome us to town and to the church.”
The Putnams visited several more churches in the coming days, and on the first Sunday in September some 56 years ago, they joined First Baptist.
“The members have always been loving and caring,” she said. “I saw no reason to go elsewhere.”
Elton Putnam died in 2015, and Mary Putnam, 90, has continued to worship there, even watching services from her home computer during the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine.
“It’s still a blessing to have them greet me and welcome me when I’m there,” Putnam said.
First Baptist Church, on the corner of Jefferson and Church streets in downtown Tupelo, is believed to be Tupelo’s oldest church. Fellowship is one thing that continues to attract members.
“The greatest draw here is the people,” said Matt Powell, senior pastor. “It’s a mixture of backgrounds, a mixture of classes. That’s one of our strengths.”
First Baptist Church was founded in 1950 as Hickory Grove Church when 11 people gathered in a house just north of the Harrisburg community. Membership grew, and the congregation built a larger church house closer to the Harrisburg area in 1854. In 1860, Hickory Grove Church burned, along with its records, and the next year, a two-story frame building was erected in its present location. Along with the new structure and location, the name also changed to Tupelo Baptist Church.
During the Civil War, the church was used as a hospital. After the war, it was used by Presbyterian and Methodist congregations for worship. It also served as Lee County’s first courthouse.
In 1899, the frame building was torn down and a new red brick structure was built. This church included the first indoor baptistry in Lee County.
Continued rapid growth forced the congregation to demolish the red brick church only 17 years later and build a new sanctuary, this one with a tall set of steps, columns and yellow brick walls. The name was changed again, this time to First Baptist Church.
In 1936, the church was destroyed by the F5 tornado that devastated the city of Tupelo. The church was rebuilt almost exactly as it was before. In 1950, the church was destroyed again, this time by fire. Again, the church was rebuilt, and the new building was dedicated in 1952.
First Baptist continued to grow from there. In 1965, an education building was added to the campus. The Christian Life Center was built in 1976, and the building that now houses the Fellowship Hall, Grand Hall, preschool and youth spaces was completed and dedicated in 1997.
Today, First Baptist Church boasts a congregation of 1,500. It has six ministers, 25 other staff members and a day school. It offers two services on Sundays: a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, and a more casual service at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
“The Lord has been kind to our church,” said Powell, 37. “To be a church as old as we are – to still be in operation and not just a testament of what used to be – is something.”
Over the past 70 years, the church has undergone several additions, and it’s currently in the middle of another renovation.
“In the past several decades, there was no coherent master plan,” Powell said. “It was just a hodgepodge. It became a maze and very difficult to find your way around.”
Construction began in October 2020 and is scheduled to be complete by the summer of 2023.
The first phase, set to be finished at the end of this month, includes tearing down a center building and replacing it with a grand lobby.
“It’s a hub-and-spoke design,” said Powell, who became the church’s 28th pastor in the spring of 2016. “People will walk into the hub and see where they need to go. That’s what everyone is most excited about. We’re told you’ll be able to see everything in the church. That was impossible before.”
Other phases will include adding classrooms, expanding the Fellowship Hall, streamlining accessibility, and adding a new parking lot – all without acquiring any new space.
“We’re landlocked, so you either go up or take down and reconfigure and go up again,” Powell said. “We started with a $3 million project – which was inconceivable – and ended up with a $16 million project. Votes to make the changes were really strong. God has provided, and the church has really come together.”