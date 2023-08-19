TUPELO — A sign placed in front of Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo reads "This Place Matters."
It matters so much, in fact, that it was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, the country's official list of buildings, sites, districts and structures that merit preservation because of their significance in American history.
Phyllis Sims, a lifelong member of the church, said work started on the application for the designation in 2016 once the congregation agreed to pursue being added to the register.
Seven years later, on April 11, Sims was notified that the church was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Spring Hill, the oldest Black congregation in Tupelo, was established in the 1850s. The deacons of the church purchased one acre of land from Jane Calhoun for $20 in 1887 and built a wooden structure on North Green Street. After it was destroyed by a storm, a second was built.
The historic church building was constructed in 1921. Having survived the Tupelo tornado of 1936, it is one of the oldest church buildings in the city.
Decades later, when the need arose, planning began for a new building. The application was approved by the Tupelo Planning and Development Department on the condition that the old building not be demolished.
The new building, where the congregation currently worships, opened beside the original in 2006. Since that time, much effort has been put into preserving the structure the Spring Hill congregation worshipped in for 85 years.
"There is a lack of understanding about preservation," Sims said. "The first thing folks want to do is tear things down. This church, over the years, has been here when civil rights demonstrations were going on. This church housed meetings, marches started from here. This church has history."
Spring Hill was already included among several stops on the Civil Rights Heritage Trail in Tupelo.
And now that Spring Hill is on the National Register, the church hopes to have the building restored and upgraded.
Sims is focused on getting the word out to raise money through grants, fundraisers and donations.
"The community has to come together and say 'It's not about you. It's not about me,'" Sims said. "This is our history."
The first priority, once money is raised, is assessing the foundation of the building, followed by other structural and cosmetic repairs.
Sims envisions many new uses for the building once it's restored: a venue for events, a place for community meetings and a museum for showcasing community and city history.
She never imagined she'd have a part in preserving and giving new life to the building she grew up worshipping in, but it has played too important a role in her life to give up on it.
"I just want us to appreciate our history," Sims said. "This church represents African Americans within the community, the foresight that our parents had, our grandparents.
"Years from now, when all of us are gone and forgotten about, Spring Hill Church — if restored because it's on the National Register — people can come and see it as a place of importance and significance to not only the community but the City of Tupelo," she added.
It will be a longterm project that will require unity and support, Sims said, but "we survived the tornado of 1936, so we can make it."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.