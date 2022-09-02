NEW ALBANY • Vineyard Outreach Ministries in New Albany is one of 58 churches in Union County that make up the “Hallelujah Trail” — a collection of churches in the heart of the Mississippi hills that are at least 100 years old and still holding services.
The modest shiplap structure overlooks a winding country road in rural Union County. In the shelter of an ancient oak behind the church, weathered marble slabs mark the spots where generations of the church’s members have been laid to rest.
Out front, the sign reads, “Vineyard Outreach Ministries: The Place Where Love Is Alive, Color Is Blind, and the Holy Spirit Abides.”
Pastor Tony Sanford has been with the congregation for the last three years. The 58-year-old Memphis native said the church has a rich history, but it’s thriving in the present as well.
“The church is growing. It’s almost full on Sundays,” he said. “We’ll have 40-50 in worship. But it’s a funny thing: I never solicit to fill the pews.”
Sanford said when it comes to crowds, he takes his cue from his role model.
“When Jesus fed the multitudes, he told them ‘You’re only following me because you ate the loaves and fishes,’” he said. “I’m afraid people will start coming just to be coming. Most people in church just want you to give them something so they can go home and come back next time.”
Vineyard is affiliated with the Church of God In Christ (COGIC). Headquartered in Memphis, COGIC is the largest Pentecostal-Holiness denomination in the United States. Its first congregation was chartered in Lexington, Mississippi, in 1897.
While the denomination has historically been predominantly Black, Sanford said he feels blessed to preside over a racially mixed congregation.
“I love it,” he said. “Our motto is ‘where color is blind.’ That has to be the mindset of the people, and it takes the Lord to convert a person’s heart so they don’t see color.”
Members from all walks of life and all kinds of backgrounds make up his congregation, Sanford said.
“We have a guy who used to be one of the biggest drug dealers in Union County,” he said. “Now he’s the loudest one in here, and his family comes with him. The Lord delivered him from all of that. It’s just awesome.”
Vineyard holds weekly services on Sunday mornings and Friday evenings. Sanford said the gatherings tend to be lively affairs.
“We call our Friday service ‘Friday Night Live,’” he said. “And let me tell you, it’s live! We have a praise band and all three of my children play in it. My baby boy plays the organ, my other son plays drums, and my daughter directs.”
Corporate praise is an important element of worship, but Sanford said members of COGIC churches take New Testament teachings about fasting seriously, too.
“We do a weekly fast for eight hours every Tuesday and Thursday — no food or water,” he said. “It’s not an outward show. We don’t broadcast it; we just know it’s necessary to deny ourselves and stay connected.”
Beyond the weekly fast, Sanford said his congregation holds extended, congregation-wide fasts throughout the year.
“We try to do a ‘shut-in’ three times a year,” he said. “It’s praying and fasting from Thursday afternoon until noon on Saturday. We preach and teach all night, and the Lord honors that. It’s not just a mind thing; it’s really real.”
Sanford is happy in his denominational home, but he said he is careful to let potential members know exactly what they’re signing up for.
“I make it clear: It’s not the name on the sign or building,” he said. “I tell them, ‘Don’t think you’re just coming to sit in the pews. If that’s what you want, you’re not going to be comfortable here. You can come all you want, but if you want to join, you are joining the kingdom work through Vineyard.’”
