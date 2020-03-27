TUPELO • Like churches everywhere, Connect Church on Veterans Boulevard in Tupelo has been scrambling to adjust to the “new normal” created by the coronavirus.
Terry Pierce, who has been the lead pastor at Connect for nearly 20 years, said the church has had to make some painful programming decisions.
“We had no choice,” he said. “We had to cancel, or at least postpone, the big Easter egg hunt we’ve had at Veterans Park for the last 10 years. And we did our first live-stream worship service this last Sunday. These are very challenging times.”
The 55-year-old Pierce said while his congregation’s response to “virtual worship” was positive, preaching to a camera rather than a roomful of people was difficult.
“It went well,” he said. “We had over 2,300 views and the response has been positive. But it took everything within me to do it. I’m not a TV guy. I want to communicate with people that are real, and I feed off of the audience.”
Pierce said members of his church were grateful to have at least some form of connection in a time when many people are feeling isolated and disconnected.
“I started out my sermon by saying ‘I miss you guys,’” he said. “I had a few people tell me that when they heard that, they screamed back at the screen, ‘We miss you, too!’ This is hard for everybody, and everybody’s hurting.”
Pierce said the coronavirus pandemic has created both new challenges and new opportunities for ministry.
“Our team is actually working more hours now than in normal times,” he said. “We’re working hard on the new normal. The silver lining is the truth is going out in new and more widespread ways.”
Pierce said even before the pandemic, his congregation was already making major strides toward reaching out in new ways.
“We were Tupelo Freewill Baptist Church for 88 years,” he said. “But the church was growing and they had moved into a new model of outreach for Christ. In 2019 we changed the name and moved into a new facility. God has just outdone himself, and we are humbled.”
Pierce said while it took some time for him to get his head around the changes, the results had been overwhelmingly positive.
“It was just a God thing,” he said. “The board came to me with the idea, but I was the reluctant one. But we’ve seen our average age go from 55 to 35, and now we have about 60 kids at church. The greatest part is that we’re watching kids who grew up in church actually stay in church. It’s neat.”
Pierce said the transition taught him to embrace a newer and more challenging style of communication as well.
“Growing up as an ‘80s kid, I realize that the Gospel hasn’t changed,” he said. “But the culture has. And just like Christ adapted his message for the different groups he was talking to, we have to adapt our message, as well. This old dog has had to learn some new tricks.”
Pierce said it was his children who prompted him to revisit some cherished, but perhaps outdated, ideas about preaching.
“The catalyst was my three sons,” he said. “They’re all millennials, and they forced me to pay attention and study the culture. They’re not a bad generation; they just approach the Bible differently, and so you have to answer their questions differently.”
While many criticize the more casual, contemporary style of preaching as “watered-down” and superficial, Pierce said preaching to millennials, whether on screen or in person, had pushed him in the opposite direction.
“I actually had to become a deeper preacher,” he said. “I started using apologetics and really getting into the context to help answer the ‘why’ questions about God. One of my sons is in ministry, and he introduced me to Tim Keller, who became a role model for me.”
More than anything else, Pierce said, younger congregants are attuned to transparency, or to its lack.
“It’s all about authenticity with this generation,” he said. “They will listen to older leaders like me, but they have to know you’re sincere and that you genuinely care.”