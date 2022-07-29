TUPELO • Victory Temple, on Adams Street in East Tupelo, is hallowed ground.
That’s, at least in part, because of the location’s association with Elvis. A bronze marker out front reads: “In 1947, Elvis and his family attended church at this location, previously known as the Assembly of God.”
For the last 33 years, Victory Temple has occupied the spot where the little clapboard Assembly of God church once stood. Like its predecessor, Victory Temple is a charismatic congregation, and its members make no effort to “quench the Spirit.”
“We get loud; real loud,” said pastor Willie Thornton. “All of us get loud sometimes. Sometimes we shout, sometimes we speak in tongues — whatever the Spirit leads us to do.”
78-year-old Thornton is the founding pastor of Victory Temple. After decades in the pulpit, he’s still going strong, and he is looking to the future.
“We usually run between 50 and 90, depending on how many visitors we have,” he said. “Now, it’s mostly older people. My focus is getting some young people in the church. If you don’t have anything but old people, the church will die out.”
As a child, Thornton said he remembers the church made famous by Elvis and the poor and mostly Black community nearby that would leave such a mark on the King of Rock and Roll.
“Elvis came to church here some, way on back there,” he said. “It was a white church back then. And he’d go on out from there to Shakerag. My auntie used to carry us over there to play around on Sundays.”
The music that had such an impact on Elvis left its mark on Thornton as well. Starting when he was 9 years old, he and his brothers sang and played in a gospel group called the Gospel Stars Juniors. Later, they formed the Spiritual QCs and toured for decades, before his brother Lee’s death in 2021.
“I played lead guitar with them for 30 years,” Thornton said. “We traveled around everywhere. A lot of times we’d get back home at daylight.”
Thornton, who still picks up a guitar at church on occasion, said he’s had a few favorite “axes” over the years.
“I had a Fender Telecaster, top-of-the-line,” he said. “It would really jump out there. And I had a hollow-body ES-35 Gibson that had a good, fat sound. I shouldn’t have gotten rid of that guitar.”
Thornton was always drawn to music, but he said a call to ministry took precedent.
“I always loved to play; still do,” he said. “But when I got a call to preach, I had to slow down.”
Now Thornton pours himself into preaching the way he once did into playing. He said sermon preparation is not only about studying carefully: it’s about listening carefully as well.
“I study different messages that come to my mind,” he said. “Sometimes, I’ll get a revelation on Sunday morning after I’ve already stood up to preach! That’s happened so many times I don’t even worry about it any more.”
Early on, Thornton said there were times when he wondered if he’d made the right decision.
“A few years into it, I thought I’d changed my mind about preaching,” he said with a chuckle. “I tell you, it’s a job dealing with hard-headed people. I quit in my mind a bunch of times, but I never really did quit.”
Thornton said things are different now than 30-plus years ago when Victory Temple first started.
“Church isn’t like it used to be,” he said. “So many things have happened that have put people on edge. I’ve seen the time when no one would shoot a preacher. Now they’d just as soon shoot a preacher as shoot a rabbit.”
While times have changed, Thornton said evil’s origins are always the same.
“It’s Satan,” he said. “Satan has to have a body to operate in, and he possesses people. When bad things happen, sometimes that’s the enemy using that person. Satan’s got a devil in them.”
When it’s time for church, Thornton said he doesn’t let such things enter his mind.
“Once I get to church, I forget about it,” he said. “I pray against Satan dispatching his spirit there. Then I just go on and have church and don’t worry about it.”
