Tupelo • Dr. Tanisha Smith runs a tight ship at the Alternative School on Fillmore Street in Tupelo, where she has been the principal for four years.
Smith said students at the Alternative School – most of whom have been placed there for behavioral misconduct – know that she’ll be fair but not soft.
“I’ve never been a ‘there, there’ sort of person,” she said with a chuckle. “I believe in accountability and in holding up mirrors to behavior. When you’re wrong, you’re wrong. But they also know that it’s coming from a place of love.”
The 46-year-old Smith said she tries to balance her message of personal responsibility with a healthy dose of mercy.
“We all make mistakes,” she said. “Adults as well as kids. I try to show a lot of grace, and let kids know that a mistake is a chapter and not your whole story. People tend to respond positively to that message.”
Smith said rather than focusing only on “presenting behaviors,” she tries to uncover underlying factors in students’ lives.
“A lot of kids feel misunderstood,” she said. “If we can try to understand their story, we can talk about why it’s happening, and to get to the root of their problem. We can’t always do that, but sometimes we can if we just take the time.”
Smith said many of the students who pass through her doors just need to hear a different message from the one they’re used to hearing.
“You wouldn’t believe the situations some of these kids come from,” she said. “They’ve been mistreated by adults their whole lives. But if you treat them differently and show them they’re better and smarter than they think, they rise to the occasion.”
For many students, a sense of belonging can make the difference, Smith said.
“Students need to feel connected and wanted,” she said. “Some of these kids feel like nobody cares or misses them if they’re not there. We’re trying to create clubs and other ways for kids to feel connected, both to other students and to their teachers.”
Smith, who earned a doctoral degree from Mississippi State University in curriculum development, said her graduate thesis centered on a practice shown to reinforce this sense of belonging.
“It’s called ‘looping,’” she said. “It’s when a student has the same teacher for two consecutive years. It has a really positive effect on a student’s sense of belonging.”
Part of helping her students reintegrate into traditional school settings involves learning new coping skills, which Smith said students get a chance to practice while they’re at the Alternative School.
“We have a calming room where students can learn yoga,” she said. “It’s totally voluntary, but the kids – even the guys – really get into it. They seem to really internalize it, and you can tell they ‘get it.’”
Smith said practices taught in the yoga class have been helpful for students, even when they can’t make it to the calming room.
“These calming, meditative practices, like conscious breathing, can be so helpful,” she said. “You learn how to breathe and center yourself before you speak or act in a way that you’re going to regret.”
Smith said the overwhelming majority of students at the Alternative School are Black, and that cross-cultural misunderstanding contributes to this troubling disparity.
“Some of it is a lack of cultural understanding,” she said. “Cultural things like dress style can be so misunderstood. But I tell my students, ‘Rules are rules,’ and you have to learn to obey rules. I just hope and pray that it’s not intentional.”
Smith said her job is to make sure all students who come to the Alternative School hear an alternative message – one they may not have heard before.
“They need someone to push them,” she said. “Someone who’ll tell them they can rise above and change the trajectory of their lives, someone to believe in them.”
Smith said her faith plays a vital role in keeping her strong and encouraged for her work.
“I journal and meditate and read scripture every morning,” she said. “I pray that I’d say or do the right thing for my kids and that I’d touch someone – that someone will turn around, figure it out, and do the right thing.”