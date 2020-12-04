TUPELO • The sanctuary of Lawndale Presbyterian Church in Tupelo is tastefully decorated for the season, with poinsettias, candles, and simple greenery.
On a wooden stand near the front is the church’s Advent wreath – a ring of greenery containing three purple candles and one rose–colored candle. In the center stands a larger white candle: the Christ candle.
On each of the four Sundays of Advent, a new candle is lit, and on Christmas Eve, the Christ candle, symbolic of Christ as the light of the world, is lit.
The Rev. Bill Bryson is in the home stretch of his 11th year as pastor at Lawndale Presbyterian. The Jackson native and father of four said his church’s approach to Advent is serious, if somewhat less formal, than in some other traditions.
“Our denomination is probably less-developed liturgically than some,” he said. “We tend to keep things simple.”
Bradford said the centuries-old practice of Advent grew out of pastors’ desire for a pre-Christmas season of preparation for their parishioners.
“There’s so much pastoral wisdom in Advent,” he said. “The tradition developed centuries ago, as pastors recognized that if we are going to honor Christ’s birth appropriately, we need some time, some weeks in advance, to prepare – to wait and expect.”
Bradford said in our own technology-obsessed culture, the practice of Advent is more necessary than ever.
“We are so distracted,” he said. “We are under constant pressure, and we have so many activities, even after school is out for the holidays. It’s not easy to be still and think through something for a longer time. Advent helps us do that.”
Bradford said social media makes the disciplines of Advent both more difficult and more important.
“Social media keeps us from meditating on the glory of God,” he said. “We need to take time to unplug. Anything that can help us focus for a block of time longer than two or three minutes is helpful.”
Bradford said Advent is a time for “right-sizing” our estimates of human strength and ability to bring about true change.
“J.I. Packer said, way back in the ‘70s, that our culture has big thoughts of itself and small thoughts of God,” he said. “The truth is, we have very limited ability. We need help from the outside; that’s the gospel.”
At the heart of the Christmas message, Bradford said, is a recognition of human limitations.
“Christmas is not so much about giving advice on how to improve things,” he said. “No amount of advice I can give you is enough to heal this world. Christmas is a celebration of a historical event: God being made flesh because we couldn’t fix ourselves.”
Bradford said the COVID-19 pandemic might serve as a reminder of our limited ability to help ourselves.
“Sometimes we don’t know how needy we are,” he said. “Maybe that’s a possible benefit of the year we’ve been through. If we needed a clear sign that we’re needy, COVID-19 is it. When you know you’re needy, it’s a call to prayer, and that’s the most important thing we can do.”
While the season of Advent is hopeful and joyful, there is a note of mourning that runs through it as well, according to Bradford.
“Advent is also a time of longing and yearning,” he said. “There’s an aching associated with it. This world is hard. Spiritual death is at work all over the place: loss of meaning, loss of hope, constant conflict. We live in the tension of the ‘already’ and the ‘not yet.’”
Bradford said the season of Advent leads him to reaffirm what he considers to be the central message, not just of Christmas, but of Christianity.
“I need God to sink down into the roots of my existence and shoulder what I couldn’t shoulder,” he said. “I need Christ to die for my unrighteousness and rise again in glory and bring a whole new world with him. As C.S. Lewis said, Advent is that ‘grand miracle’ that starts it all off.”