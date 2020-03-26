The following events and concerts have been rescheduled or revamped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any arts/entertainment events cancelled, postponed or rescheduled can be reported by emailing to bobby.pepper@journalinc.com:
Events
• The Tupelo Elvis Fan Club Scholarship Competition, scheduled for Saturday, will take place online. The winner will be announced April 6 during a Facebook Live watch party.
• Singing with the King will take place as scheduled April 4 in Tupelo, but the workshops and the singing competition will be conducted online.
• Oxford’s Double Decker Arts Festival has been rescheduled for Aug. 14-15.
• WWE Live has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 at BancorpSouth Arena, Tupelo.
• Baby Shark Live has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15 at BancorpSouth Arena, Tupelo.
• Dancing with the King, scheduled for April 3-5, has been rescheduled for Oct. 30-Nov. 1 in Tupelo.
• Memphis in May, which includes the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, will be rescheduled to the fall. Memphis in May officials said the new dates should be finalized by Friday.
Concerts
• Sinbad at Gold Strike Casino Resort, Tunica; new date: Friday, July 10.
• Chris D’Elia at Horseshoe Casino’s Bluesville; new date: Saturday, July 18.
• Millennium Tour featuring Omarion and Bow Wow at FedExForum, Memphis; new date: Sunday, July 19
• Kane Brown at BancorpSouth Arena, Tupelo; new date: Saturday, Aug. 8.
• JD Souther at Link Centre, Tupelo; new date: Saturday, Aug. 15.
* Cher at FedExForum, Memphis; new date: Wednesday, Sept. 16.
• Lynyrd Skynyrd at BancorpSouth Arena, Tupelo; new date: Friday, Oct. 16.
• Charlie Wilson at Horseshoe Casino’s Bluesville, Tunica; new date: Friday, Nov. 13.
• Gladys Knight at Gold Strike Casino Resort, Tunica; new date: Friday, Nov. 20.
• Bruce Hornsby at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts, Ole Miss; new date: Friday, Dec. 4
• Chicago at Gold Strike Casino Resort, Tunica; new date: Friday, Dec. 4.