I’m exasperated by the new bill passed by the Senate Finance Committee last Thursday. The bill tasks the state auditor with reviewing state income tax returns from Mississippians receiving Medicaid, to ensure Medicaid recipients aren’t manipulating the system.
The bill has been in the works since January, but it was passed, ironically, the day after State Auditor Shad White’s office brought six individuals to justice for stealing more than $4.15 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. TANF is one category of welfare.
If you haven’t followed that case, here’s the gist:
In 2018, the Department of Human Services hired the nonprofit Mississippi Community Education Center to help families out of poverty and transition off TANF funds. DHS gave MCEC $53 million to do this work (which they didn’t do).
Instead, MCEC owner Nancy New and former director of Human Services John Davis worked together to steal, launder and pocket $4.15 million worth of TANF funds. They deprived thousands of families of money that could have made a difference in their lives and the quality of life across the state. They took it from the people who needed it most, and they used taxpayer money to fund their own business ventures and interests – including, in true bizarre Mississippi fashion, the drug rehabilitation of a former WWE pro wrestler at a luxurious treatment center in Malibu, California.
In the same timeframe, the Office of the Inspector General investigated recipients of TANF funds and found only $14,224 worth of intentional violations. That amounts to one-hundredth of one percent (0.01 percent) of the TANF program.
The moral of the story: It wasn’t poor people stealing our tax dollars. It was a small group of wealthy, politically connected bad actors. These white-collar criminals stole 292 times as much money as TANF recipients manipulating the system.
Ain’t it funny who we choose to demonize?
This new bill targets Medicaid recipients – specifically, around 60,700 adult caretakers who account for about 10 percent of this specific Medicaid program’s funding.
The moral of this story will be the same, as this new bill neglects to scrutinize the system handling the money.
Even if money isn’t being criminally stolen from the convoluted healthcare provider labyrinth, more money falls through the cracks through systematic errors than is being fraudulently obtained by dishonest Medicaid recipients.
Consider back in 2017 when the Mississippi Division of Medicaid’s auditors recovered more than $11 million in improper billing and payments by providers. In 2018, the State Auditor’s Office investigated Medicaid managed care companies and uncovered $615,000 in improper payments.
Still and yet, the people with the least amount of power receive the brunt of the blame and scrutiny. You’d think poor people would be a lot richer for all the money they seem to steal.
Focusing resources on people at the bottom of the chain is a waste of time and resources when the state auditor’s own performance record proves that sleazy administrators and crooked officials cost Mississippi the most money.
Our society tends to expect the most out of least powerful, and the least out of the most powerful. We’ll stay behind as long as the wealthiest keep getting a pass and the poor keep getting the shaft.