OXFORD • Maggie Rose has experienced the sights and sounds of Oxford and Ole Miss a couple of times, and she enjoyed it.
“I got to see the Square and the Grove, and I enjoyed a tailgate party,” said the Nashville-based singer/songwriter, adding that she watched her husband and manager, Ole Miss alumnus Austin Marshall, perform with a cover band at Proud Larry’s nightclub. “It’s all good.”
Rose, who herself performed at Proud Larry’s earlier this year, is back again in Oxford for appearances tonight and tomorrow.
She brings her diverse sound to the Lyric tonight for a taping of the Thacker Mountain Radio Hour. After the taping, she’ll appear at the Friends of the University of Mississippi Museum’s Harvest Supper on the grounds of Rowan Oak, the home of William Faulkner.
Rose returns to Proud Larry’s on Friday night for another concert with her band, Them Vibes. Rose takes the stage at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available through proudlarrys.com.
Rose has been busy the past year and a half following the release of her critically acclaimed album, “Change the Whole Thing” – a blend of rock, soul, country, blues and gospel recorded live in the studio in Nashville.
Rolling Stone called “Change the Whole Thing” one of the best albums of 2018, praising Rose as a recording artist who has “come into her own with this current earth-conscious, trip country-soul stage of her ever-evolving musical persona.”
The Nashville-based Rose was named a YouTube Emerging Artist and a Pandora Artist to Watch in 2018. Her performances in support of the album led her to perform on the Cayamo music cruise, a national TV performance on NBC’s “Today” show, and as an opening act for Kelly Clarkson, Heart and Joan Jett.
Rose’s album was a “touchstone” moment in her career, which started 10 years ago. The Maryland native signed her first record deal in 2009 and began recording under her birth name, Margaret Durante. She changed her stage name to Maggie Rose in 2012.
“When you experience something like that, you stop to reflect on this journey I’ve been on,” she said. “You take stock in it and then you move forward.”
Rose has been working on a new project at the legendary FAME recording studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. With Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes) as producer, she’s cut 12 tracks with help from her own band as well as members of the Alabama Shakes and the Swampers.
“It’s a live project that captures everything you feel and see in a live performance,” she said. “It’s kind of a funky, psychedelic soul record. I wanted to push the boundaries. With everything I’ve learned from the previous album, I wanted to carry it over into the next project and dive a little further into it.”
Recording in Muscle Shoals was a major step for Rose.
“It’s the first time for me to work on a project outside of Nashville,” she said. “It was a physical and mental departure for me, but I love (Muscle Shoals), the people and the music there. There’s something special about it.”