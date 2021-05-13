Local bands/performers and music venues are encouraged to submit upcoming performances. Email your schedule to bobby.pepper@journalinc.com:

TUPELO

Tupelo Elvis Festival at BancorpSouth Arena

June 9 - Opening Night Showcase

June 10 - Elvis Youth Day, 1 p.m.; Rockin' Around The World Concert, 3 p.m.; Louisiana to London concert, 7 p.m.

June 11 - Ultimate ETA Competition First Round, 10 a.m.; Conversations, 2 p.m.; Friday Night Fever, 7:30 p.m.

June 12 - Ultimate ETA Competition Semifinals, 10:30 a.m.; Ultimate ETA Competition Finals, 6 p.m.

BancorpSouth Arena

June 5 - Tupelo-Golden Triangle Rodeo

June 17 - BabyShark Live

June 22 - Jamey Johnson

Sept. 25 – Kane Brown

Nov. 13 – Foreigner

Blue Canoe

May 15 – Scott Clay

May 19 - Zechariah Lloyd Tillotson

May 28 – The Stolen Faces

June 16 – 49 Winchester

June 26 – Blacktop Ridge

July 13 - Jonathan Foster

Romie’s Grocery

May 13 - Tim Floyd

May 14 - Jen & Tonic

May 15 - Jumping The Gun

May 16 - Chris Breedlove

May 20 - Michael Thomas

May 21 - Full Tilt

May 22 - Eric Stogner

May 27 - Brittany McGee

May 28 - AC Isbell

May 29 - Michael McCall Band

June 3 – Proximity Rule

June 12 - Jumping The Gun

June 18 - Jumping The Gun

June 24 - Brittany McGee

July 3 - Jumping The Gun

July 31 - Jumping The Gun

Steele's Dive

May 13 - Hannah+Karly

May 14 - American Reverb

May 15 - The Band U.S.

May 18 - Matt Nolan

May 19 - Tatum Shappley

May 20 - Matt & Shaun

May 21 - Bonfire Orchestra

May 22 - Spunk Monkees

May 25 - Eric Stogner

May 26 - Hannah+Karly

May 28 - Full Tilt

May 29 - Chris Williams Band

The Orchard

May 15 – We The Kingdom

Kermit's Soul Kitchen

May 13 - Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies

May 20 - Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies

Found Coffee Company

May 29 - The Rimps

Brick & Spoon

May 15 - Eric Stogner

May 23 - Chris Breedlove

May 29 - Eric Stogner

May 30 - Chris Breedlove

Nautical Whimsey

May 21 - Brittany McGee

Holland's Bar & Grill

May 21 - Hannah+Karly

CORINTH

Crossroads Arena

June 19 – Gary Allan; special guest Blacktop Ridge, Michael Wiggins

Aug. 7 – ‘90s Block Party featuring Vanilla Ice, Coolio, ToneLoc and Young MC.

Oct. 15 – Sawyer Brown, Little Texas and Addie Pratt

Smith

May 22 - Hannah+Karly

Buck's

May 28 - Hannah+Karly

ABERDEEN

VFW Post 4490

May 22 – Mississippi Queen

June 19 - Spunk Monkees

HOUSTON

Legion Lake Levitt Amp Concert Series

June 5 - Dwight Carrier and Black Cat Zydeco

June 12 - Cedric Burnside

June 19 - Good Paper of Rev. Robert Mortimer

June 26 - Eden Brent

July 3 - Rollin' in the Hay with the Selma Boys

July 10 - Aprendiz

July 17 - Jim Mathus

July 24 - The Minks

July 31 - Outlaw Apostles

Aug. 7 - Billy D. Allen

NEW ALBANY

Rafter's

May 20 - Hannah+Karly

PONTOTOC

Lep’s BBQ

May 13 - Jumping The Gun

May 14 - South of Memphis

Sydnei's

RIPLEY

MoJo's Ripley

Tippah County Square

Summer Concert Series

May 28 - Blue Mother Tupelo

June 4 - Mark "Muleman" Massey

June 11 - Kenny Brown

June18 - Skip Oliver

June 25 - Tatum Shappley

July 2 - Garry Burnside

July 9 - Major Vibez

July 16 - Tate Moore

July 23 - King Edward

July 30 - Josh Smith and Friends

OXFORD/OLE MISS

Proud Larry’s

May 29 - Pony Bradshaw

June 17 - The Great Dying with the Williamson Brothers.

June 19 - Chad Wesley

June 29 - Ally Venable Band

Sept. 19 - Chris Renzema

Dec. 4 - The Brummies

Ford Center

Nov. 7 – Bruce Hornsby

UNA COMMUNITY

Aug. 22 – First Hometown Blues Festival

SALTILLO

A6

May 29 - Hannah+Karly

STARKVILLE/MISS. STATE

Dave's Dark Horse Tavern

Rick’s Cafe

May 22 – Whitey Morgan and the 78s

Hobie's on Main

May 14 - Spunk Monkees

Georgia Blue

May 14 - Hannah+Karly

May 29 - Johnny Rowland

Bettersworth Auditorium, Lee Hall

Feb. 15, 2022 - Belinda Davids: Tribute to Whitney Houston

WATERFORD

Betty Davis BBQ

June 25-26 – North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic

WOODLAND

Mudslangers Offroad Trails

July 24 – Blacktop Ridge

bobby.pepper@journalinc.com

