Local bands/performers and music venues are encouraged to submit upcoming performances. Email your schedule to bobby.pepper@journalinc.com:
TUPELO
Tupelo Elvis Festival at BancorpSouth Arena
June 9 - Opening Night Showcase
June 10 - Elvis Youth Day, 1 p.m.; Rockin' Around The World Concert, 3 p.m.; Louisiana to London concert, 7 p.m.
June 11 - Ultimate ETA Competition First Round, 10 a.m.; Conversations, 2 p.m.; Friday Night Fever, 7:30 p.m.
June 12 - Ultimate ETA Competition Semifinals, 10:30 a.m.; Ultimate ETA Competition Finals, 6 p.m.
BancorpSouth Arena
June 5 - Tupelo-Golden Triangle Rodeo
June 17 - BabyShark Live
June 22 - Jamey Johnson
Sept. 25 – Kane Brown
Nov. 13 – Foreigner
Blue Canoe
May 15 – Scott Clay
May 19 - Zechariah Lloyd Tillotson
May 28 – The Stolen Faces
June 16 – 49 Winchester
June 26 – Blacktop Ridge
July 13 - Jonathan Foster
Romie’s Grocery
May 13 - Tim Floyd
May 14 - Jen & Tonic
May 15 - Jumping The Gun
May 16 - Chris Breedlove
May 20 - Michael Thomas
May 21 - Full Tilt
May 22 - Eric Stogner
May 27 - Brittany McGee
May 28 - AC Isbell
May 29 - Michael McCall Band
June 3 – Proximity Rule
June 12 - Jumping The Gun
June 18 - Jumping The Gun
June 24 - Brittany McGee
July 3 - Jumping The Gun
July 31 - Jumping The Gun
Steele's Dive
May 13 - Hannah+Karly
May 14 - American Reverb
May 15 - The Band U.S.
May 18 - Matt Nolan
May 19 - Tatum Shappley
May 20 - Matt & Shaun
May 21 - Bonfire Orchestra
May 22 - Spunk Monkees
May 25 - Eric Stogner
May 26 - Hannah+Karly
May 28 - Full Tilt
May 29 - Chris Williams Band
The Orchard
May 15 – We The Kingdom
Kermit's Soul Kitchen
May 13 - Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies
May 20 - Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies
Found Coffee Company
May 29 - The Rimps
Brick & Spoon
May 15 - Eric Stogner
May 23 - Chris Breedlove
May 29 - Eric Stogner
May 30 - Chris Breedlove
Nautical Whimsey
May 21 - Brittany McGee
Holland's Bar & Grill
May 21 - Hannah+Karly
CORINTH
Crossroads Arena
June 19 – Gary Allan; special guest Blacktop Ridge, Michael Wiggins
Aug. 7 – ‘90s Block Party featuring Vanilla Ice, Coolio, ToneLoc and Young MC.
Oct. 15 – Sawyer Brown, Little Texas and Addie Pratt
Smith
May 22 - Hannah+Karly
Buck's
May 28 - Hannah+Karly
ABERDEEN
VFW Post 4490
May 22 – Mississippi Queen
June 19 - Spunk Monkees
HOUSTON
Legion Lake Levitt Amp Concert Series
June 5 - Dwight Carrier and Black Cat Zydeco
June 12 - Cedric Burnside
June 19 - Good Paper of Rev. Robert Mortimer
June 26 - Eden Brent
July 3 - Rollin' in the Hay with the Selma Boys
July 10 - Aprendiz
July 17 - Jim Mathus
July 24 - The Minks
July 31 - Outlaw Apostles
Aug. 7 - Billy D. Allen
NEW ALBANY
Rafter's
May 20 - Hannah+Karly
PONTOTOC
Lep’s BBQ
May 13 - Jumping The Gun
May 14 - South of Memphis
Sydnei's
RIPLEY
MoJo's Ripley
Tippah County Square
Summer Concert Series
May 28 - Blue Mother Tupelo
June 4 - Mark "Muleman" Massey
June 11 - Kenny Brown
June18 - Skip Oliver
June 25 - Tatum Shappley
July 2 - Garry Burnside
July 9 - Major Vibez
July 16 - Tate Moore
July 23 - King Edward
July 30 - Josh Smith and Friends
OXFORD/OLE MISS
Proud Larry’s
May 29 - Pony Bradshaw
June 17 - The Great Dying with the Williamson Brothers.
June 19 - Chad Wesley
June 29 - Ally Venable Band
Sept. 19 - Chris Renzema
Dec. 4 - The Brummies
Ford Center
Nov. 7 – Bruce Hornsby
UNA COMMUNITY
Aug. 22 – First Hometown Blues Festival
SALTILLO
A6
May 29 - Hannah+Karly
STARKVILLE/MISS. STATE
Dave's Dark Horse Tavern
Rick’s Cafe
May 22 – Whitey Morgan and the 78s
Hobie's on Main
May 14 - Spunk Monkees
Georgia Blue
May 14 - Hannah+Karly
May 29 - Johnny Rowland
Bettersworth Auditorium, Lee Hall
Feb. 15, 2022 - Belinda Davids: Tribute to Whitney Houston
WATERFORD
Betty Davis BBQ
June 25-26 – North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic
WOODLAND
Mudslangers Offroad Trails
July 24 – Blacktop Ridge