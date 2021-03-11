To submit listings or changes to the Scene Calendar, email to bobby.pepper@journalinc.com:

TUPELO

BancorpSouth Arena

March 25 - Parker McCollum

March 27 - Northeast Mississippi Championship Rodeo

April 2-3 - Tupelo Ballet presents “Coppelia”

April 16 – Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi AllStars

April 24 – TobyMac (drive-in theatre show)

Sept. 25 – Kane Brown

Downtown

June 9-13 – Tupelo Elvis Festival

Link Centre

March 13 – Monthly Music Mix: Blues Round Robin with Sam Mosley, Duwayne Burnside and Libby Rae Watson

Blue Canoe

March 11 – Songwriters in the Round: Brian Harrison, Amber Rae Dunn and Yuba.

Shade Tree Music Room

March 12 - Ballard Journey Show

March 13 - Madison Grace Band

March 20 – Blacktop Ridge single release party

Romie’s Grocery

March 12 – Joe Austin & The Tallahatchies

March 13 – Jumping The Gun

March 19 – Mississippi Queen

March 27 – Jumping The Gun

April 1 – Robbie Ross

April 16 – Seeking Seven

April 23 – Mississippi Queen

Nautical Whimsey

March 12 – DAEPAE (acoustic set)

March 26 – Brittany McGee

CORINTH

Crossroads Arena

March 13 – Crossroads Clash wrestling

April 17 – Doug Stone and Jeff Bates

April 24 – Corinth ComicCon

May 8 – Travis Tritt

Aug. 7 – ‘90s Block Party featuring Vanilla Ice, Coolio, ToneLoc and Young MC.

Oct. 15 – Sawyer Brown, Little Texas and Addie Pratt

ABERDEEN

VFW Post 4490

March 27 – Mississippi Queen

April 17 – Mississippi Queen

May 22 – Mississippi Queen

PONTOTOC

Lep’s BBQ

March 11 - Will O'Bar

March 12 - The Downs Boys

March 19 - The Bare Assets (St. Patty's Day Party)

RIPLEY

MoJo’s Ripley

March 11 - MoJo Karaoke

March 12 - Will Burton & Cade Doyle

March 13 - Rev. Jessie and the Holy Smokes

Blues Alley

April 24 - Blues Block Party with Tatum Shappely, Andrea Staten and Garry Burnside

SALTILLO

Downtown Concert

March 13 – Blacktop Ridge

OXFORD/OLE MISS

Proud Larry’s

March 12 - The Pearl Divide

March 16, 23, 30 – George McConnell

March 18 - The Great Dying

March 19 - Subcontra

March 20 - Spencer Thomas

March 26 - Blue Talk

Ford Center

Nov. 7 – Bruce Hornsby

WOODLAND

Mudslangers Offroad Trails

March 20 – Demun Jones

July 24 – Blacktop Ridge

 

