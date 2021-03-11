To submit listings or changes to the Scene Calendar, email to bobby.pepper@journalinc.com:
TUPELO
BancorpSouth Arena
March 25 - Parker McCollum
March 27 - Northeast Mississippi Championship Rodeo
April 2-3 - Tupelo Ballet presents “Coppelia”
April 16 – Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi AllStars
April 24 – TobyMac (drive-in theatre show)
Sept. 25 – Kane Brown
Downtown
June 9-13 – Tupelo Elvis Festival
Link Centre
March 13 – Monthly Music Mix: Blues Round Robin with Sam Mosley, Duwayne Burnside and Libby Rae Watson
Blue Canoe
March 11 – Songwriters in the Round: Brian Harrison, Amber Rae Dunn and Yuba.
Shade Tree Music Room
March 12 - Ballard Journey Show
March 13 - Madison Grace Band
March 20 – Blacktop Ridge single release party
Romie’s Grocery
March 12 – Joe Austin & The Tallahatchies
March 13 – Jumping The Gun
March 19 – Mississippi Queen
March 27 – Jumping The Gun
April 1 – Robbie Ross
April 16 – Seeking Seven
April 23 – Mississippi Queen
Nautical Whimsey
March 12 – DAEPAE (acoustic set)
March 26 – Brittany McGee
CORINTH
Crossroads Arena
March 13 – Crossroads Clash wrestling
April 17 – Doug Stone and Jeff Bates
April 24 – Corinth ComicCon
May 8 – Travis Tritt
Aug. 7 – ‘90s Block Party featuring Vanilla Ice, Coolio, ToneLoc and Young MC.
Oct. 15 – Sawyer Brown, Little Texas and Addie Pratt
ABERDEEN
VFW Post 4490
March 27 – Mississippi Queen
April 17 – Mississippi Queen
May 22 – Mississippi Queen
PONTOTOC
Lep’s BBQ
March 11 - Will O'Bar
March 12 - The Downs Boys
March 19 - The Bare Assets (St. Patty's Day Party)
RIPLEY
MoJo’s Ripley
March 11 - MoJo Karaoke
March 12 - Will Burton & Cade Doyle
March 13 - Rev. Jessie and the Holy Smokes
Blues Alley
April 24 - Blues Block Party with Tatum Shappely, Andrea Staten and Garry Burnside
SALTILLO
Downtown Concert
March 13 – Blacktop Ridge
OXFORD/OLE MISS
Proud Larry’s
March 12 - The Pearl Divide
March 16, 23, 30 – George McConnell
March 18 - The Great Dying
March 19 - Subcontra
March 20 - Spencer Thomas
March 26 - Blue Talk
Ford Center
Nov. 7 – Bruce Hornsby
WOODLAND
Mudslangers Offroad Trails
March 20 – Demun Jones
July 24 – Blacktop Ridge