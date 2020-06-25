Holley Peel, the Mississippi singer/songwriter/pianist, returns to Tupelo at 7 tonight to perform at the Blue Canoe.
Peel, a Columbus native now living in the Delta, has been performing all over the state for more than 10 years. Through her songs she tells stories with a strong Mississippi influence and a bluesy, Americana style.
Check out Peel’s music on SoundCloud (http://soundcloud.com/holley-peel). You can also find her on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Kane Brown concert rescheduled
Kane Brown’s concert at BancorpSouth Arena has been postponed a second time, the Tupelo venue announced.
The country music singer, who was scheduled to play Aug. 8 in Tupelo, will now perform on April 29, 2021 – a little over a year from when he was originally booked for the arena.
Brown’s 2020 “Worldwide Beautiful Tour,” which included an April 23 date in Tupelo, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The entire tour has been rescheduled for spring 2021.
Tickets for the Tupelo show will be honored for the new date. Anyone unable to attend can request a refund. Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.
Memphis, Oxford festivals called off
Two prominent Mid-South festivals have decided to call off this year’s activities due to the pandemic.
The Oxford Double Decker Arts Festival, which was scheduled for Aug. 14-15, will postpone its 25th anniversary event to spring 2021, the Oxford Tourism Council announced. This year’s festival had been postponed from its original April date.
The Memphis in May celebration also canceled all events for 2020 and said it will return in 2021, according to its board of directors. The month-long event, which includes the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, had been rescheduled for September and October.
Virus cases in both Memphis and Lafayette County have risen in recent days, causing concern for officials at both events.
Casting Crowns sets drive-in tour
The Contemporary Christian group Casting Crowns will join the summer drive-in theatre concert circuit with its own tour.
Casting Crowns will perform Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the Blue Moon Drive-In in Guin, Alabama. The Guin show is one of 28 shows on the tour through the South and Midwest. Tickets, which are sold on a per car basis (limit of six people per car), can be purchased through Eventbrite.com.
Tickets are still available for the Saturday, July 25 concert at the Iuka Drive-In featuring Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman and Mac Powell.
The TobyMac concert set for Saturday in Iuka is sold out, but tickets are available for his Monday, July 6 concert in Guin.
Guin’s Blue Moon and the Summer Drive-In in Memphis are both showing Garth Brooks’ live concert broadcast Saturday. Those tickets, also sold on a per car basis, are available through Ticketmaster.com.