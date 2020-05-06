djr-2020-05-07-scene-gtart-sign

The GumTree Museum of Art in downtown Tupelo is hosting an online event for members of the Class of 2020. The museum invites grads to post photos of themselves with the museum’s window sign and use the hashtag #GumTreeMuseumofArt to social media so the museum can celebrate the moment.

West of Shake Rag is going virtual again.

The Tupelo improv comedy troupe is hosting an online performance Saturday night on its Facebook page. The “Laughing is Contagious” live stream starts at 7:30 p.m.

West of Shake Rag hosted its first online show in April. The troupe members will appear via Zoom to take suggestions and ideas from the viewing audience for their skits.

Viewers are encouraged to make a donation to the Link Centre, the home base for the troupe.

Meridian native avoids ‘Voice’ elimination

Meridian native Todd Tilghman survived the cut during Tuesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Tilghman received the most votes for “Team Blake”– led by show judge Blake Shelton – based on his performance Monday of Peter Cetera’s “Glory of Love.” It helped the Meridian pastor advance to the final nine during Tuesday’s results show.

Mandi Thomas, a Memphis-area singer, was eliminated along with seven other contestants. Thomas, a vocal teacher who was on judge Kelly Clarkson’s team, sang Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” Monday.

“The Voice” airs at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. Video clips of the contestants can be viewed at NBC.com and YouTube.

Dudie’s Burgers Drive-By set for Saturday

The Dudie’s Burger Festival in Tupelo may be canceled this year, but it’s hosting a drive-by lunch Saturday.

The burger bags will be served between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Ballard Park parking lot.

Preorder your Dudie Burger bag, which includes two burgers, chips, MoonPie and a drink for $8. Bags purchased Saturday are $10. If you want only a burger, they’re $2.50 preordered or $3 the day of the event.

A link to the preorder form is posted on the Oren Dunn City Museum’s Facebook page.

