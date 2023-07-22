djr-2023-07-22-liv-column-felder-p1

Some flowers are just tame wildflowers.

 Felder Rushing

Gonna join some other garden trend-watchers on a limb here, about a compromise between once-competing garden designs. Fashionistas and naturalists are learning to get along.

Newsletters

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you