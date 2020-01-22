TUPELO - Young singers who aspire to further their education or pursue a career in music have opportunity to win scholarship money that can help them achieve their goals.
Dancing and Singing with the King, an annual event in Tupelo that celebrates the legacy of Elvis Presley, is hosting a vocal talent competition for high school seniors and younger.
The singing finals will take place during an afternoon program on Saturday, April 4.
The first step for applicants is to upload to YouTube a video of themselves singing. After that, they complete an online registration form with a link to the YouTube audition video. The application can be found at dancingwiththeking.com/swtk.
The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Jan. 31.
Vocal experts from the University of Mobile will select 20 finalists from the entries to sing for the scholarships.
Charlise Latour with Dancing and Singing with the King said the money can be used to pay for anything related to singing.
"It might be a private lesson, paying their school fees for Madrigals, anything related to their vocal education," she said.
The scholarship competition prizes are $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third. The audience also has a vote for a People's Choice winner who'll receive an extra $125.
"There are age divisions, so you won't have 8-year-olds competing against 16-year-olds," Latour said.
In addition to the competition, all applicants will be invited to attend morning workshops with music professionals. A parent or guardian can accompany the student to the following workshops:
• Developing and Caring for Your Voice
• How to Create Stage Presence
• Understanding the Music Business
"The morning is all about helping them develop the talent they have," Latour said. "If your goal as a kid is to become a musician who actually makes a living that way, what does that mean and what does it look like? We want them to have the facts so they can decide if that's the direction they want to take."
Leading the workshops will be Demi VanderWerff, a singer and vocal instructor pursing her Masters of Music; Lauren Carlton, a singer and theater/music educator in Kansas; and Tricia Walker, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and director emeritus of the Delta Music Institute at Delta State University.
With the aid of sponsor contributions, Latour said applicants can receive a scholarship to attend the morning workshops and competition finals.
